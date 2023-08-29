FAIRMONT — Hats off to East Fairmont’s Brooklyn Shupe.
The sophomore forward scored a hat trick in the Bees’ 4-0 victory over the Grafton Bearcats Tuesday evening.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” Shupe said. “In my mind, I gotta get to those balls, and they just connect. I give a lot of credit to my midfielders and Leah [Paugh], my other forward. They created all of those opportunities for me.”
The hat trick comes as a belated birthday gift for Shupe, who celebrated her birthday on Monday.
East Fairmont and Grafton played to a deadlock in the first half of the game. Few shots were taken, and neither team had an advantage over the other for the first 40 minutes of play.
“The first half, we were a little disconnected,” East Fairmont Head Coach Eric Wright said. “We weren’t really finding each other. From the back to the midfield and on up, we [had] too much space, and so we just tried to bring it back together.”
The second half told a much different story from the first.
East Fairmont took control of the game, and Shupe scored her first goal off the rebound from teammate Miley Summers’ shot. The ball hit off the top of the goal, and Shupe kicked it in for the score, giving East Fairmont a 1-0 lead with 27:42 remaining in the game.
Shupe scored her second goal a little over five minutes later, with 22:18 left on the clock. About a minute after that, she scored her third goal when Grafton’s goal keeper couldn’t secure it on a save. In a matter of six minutes and 37 seconds, Shupe had a hat trick.
Adding onto the lead with 14:08 remaining in the game, Summers scored a goal to make it 4-0. Her shot just about crossed the line when a Grafton player tried kicking it out but inadvertently kicked it into the back of the net.
Part of the reason for the turnaround for East Fairmont was its players getting used to the wet field conditions from the rain that came through just before kickoff.
“I think it took us a second to get used to it,” Shupe said. “That’s why we had a slow first half. And the second half we came out, we were used to it.”
East Fairmont’s possession time increased significantly in the second half. Bee forwards often found themselves behind Grafton’s defense with the ball in the second half.
“I don’t know the official stats, but I’d say about 75% [possession] at least,” Wright said. “I was pleased. Even when we weren’t scoring we still controlled possession.”
According to Wright, East Fairmont’s defense performed really well, mentioning key contributions like senior Carlie Ice, junior Kinley Opas, freshman Lauren Paugh and freshman Shyanne Griffin.
“I thought our defense played great,” Wright said. “They were together. We might have had a little disconnect the first half from the defense up to the midfield, but as far as them working together and covering each other… all of them played well.”
East Fairmont goes on the road but remains in the county to visit North Marion Thursday, Aug. 31.
