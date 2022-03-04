HUNTINGTON — Day two of the WVSSAC State Wrestling Tournament has come and gone, and Marion County left its mark.
Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion all had multiple participants, and the county has multiple athletes still left vying for gold in Saturday’s Championship Finals.
East Fairmont stayed inside the Top 10 in Class-AA on day two, with three wrestlers making it to the semifinals.
“We’ve got three guys that made it to the semifinals, and that’s always good,” East Fairmont head coach Logan Bowman said before the semifinals began. “We had three guys in the wrestle-back until [the quarterfinals], but everybody won a match here, and that’s huge. To do that at the state tournament, especially our younger kids, coming down here and winning a match, getting some confidence for the future, it’s awesome. I’m happy with our guys.”
For the Bees, Evan Helm made it to semis, with wins over Independence’s Logan Isom and Braxton County’s Ryder McLaughlin.
Logan McElfresh was bounced to the consolation bracket, but East Hardy’s Matthew Harman once there.
J.T. Miller bested Moorefield’s Ryan Hardbarger and Calhoun County’s Drue Goad to reach the semifinals.
Connor Konya was forced into the consolation bracket as well, but beat Shady Spring’s Landen Chambers once there.
Levi Carpenter was the third Bee to reach the semis after beating Shady Springs’ Brooklynn McClure and Williamstown’s Ashton Wasmer.
Xaden Willett went to the consolation bracket after the first round, but beat Shady Springs’ Walker Furrow once there.
Fairmont Senior hovered around second place as a team in Class-AA throughout the day, with 10 athletes qualifying for state and four in the championship semifinals.
“We got some guys in good places,” Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier said before the semifinals. “We’re going to have some big matches in the semis that we’ll have to show up for. So far, everybody has wrestled well, dropped some matches that we obviously didn’t want to. It is what it is, and guys have to wrestle back and try to make it to that podium.”
Dylan Ours cruised to the semis, with wins over Lincoln’s Marcus Rucker and Winfield’s Evan Fuelhart.
Andy Mines found himself in the consolation bracket, and took a loss to Point Pleasant’s Luke Moffitt there.
Michael Kruzel made a semifinals appearance after wins over Sissonville’s Hunter Burdette and Nicholas County’s Dalton Hanshaw.
Gavin Michael bested Independence’s Colton Miller before a loss bounced him into the consolation bracket. He was back on track after that, however, beating Magnolia’s Jordan Davis once there.
Dominic Armistead had a long road after being sent to the consolation bracket after the first round, but has recorded wins over Grafton’s Seth Horne and Clay County’s Bo Roat.
Koblie Hamilton is in the semis after recording wins off of East Hardy’s Brandon Jones and Independence’s Caelyb Nichols.
Hunter Spitznogle took down Independence’s Ashton Goodson in the first round before being bounced to the consolation bracket, where he has so far picked up a win over Roane County’s Russel May.
Mikey Jones is once again in the state semifinals, after beating Wirt’s Phillip Balis and Roane County’s Sam Richards.
Caden Michalski beat Liberty (Harrison)’s Ryan Morgan in the first round, ended up in the consolation bracket after the next, and beat Keyser’s E.J. Guy in his first consolation match.
Triston Willis was in the consolation bracket after the first round, but beat Roane County’s Levi Holbert once there before bowing out to North Marion’s Noah Hess.
North Marion sent a pair of brothers to state, as Brody and Noah Hess each qualified.
“Thursday night both of them wrestled great and we set the tone in a good way,” North Marion head coach Brooks Russell said before Friday’s semifinals. “[Friday] morning Brody continued to impress us, every time I think he’s peaking — he continues to get better. Noah lost a tough one this morning to a really talented kid, but he showed a lot of maturity the way he regrouped for [Friday] afternoon. That’s something special as a freshman. I still think the best is yet to come for both of them, I’m looking forward to [Friday] night’s matches.”
Brody Hess made it to the state semifinals with wins over Midland Trail’s Dakota Nottingham and Point Pleasant’s Cory Nutter.
His younger brother Noah bested Man’s Jacob Merrit, before he was indeed sent down to the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket, Hess beat Fairmont Senior’s Triston Willis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.