MORGANTOWN — North Marion’s offense has been heating up these past few games, with the Huskies scoring 14 runs in a win over Ritchie County and 11 in a win over Braxton County on Monday. North scored eight more runs in a 8-4 win over University High School on Wednesday, though it didn’t come by the sort of explosive hits one might expect.
North got four sacrifice RBI’s and one run off a passed ball in their Wednesday victory over the University Hawks, who had previously beaten the Huskies 7-0 in April.
“We get a lot of runs off sacrifice flies and plays like that,” North Marion’s Cruz Tobin, who had two sac flies Wednesday, said. “And it helps us out in the long run. I know it gets our defense going too.”
North registered nine hits on the day; three of them for extra bases. To the Huskies’ credit, they made each of them count.
With two outs and the game knotted 2-2 in the top of the third, North’s Cole Malnick hooked a long-ball around the left-field pole for his second home run of the season, and gave the Huskies a 4-2 lead. It was a pivotal at bat for North, as they responded after coming into the inning down 2-1.
“It really gave us a jump there,” Malnick said. “Because we got an early lead off that hit, it helped us through the rest of the game.”
The other two extra base hits came in back-to-back fashion in the top of the seventh. Malnick led off the inning with a double down the third base line, and catcher Alex O’Neil came up after him and did the exact same, scoring Malnick and stretching North’s lead to 8-4 late in the game, where it would rest as the final.
O’Neil finished with two RBIs as part of a 2-3 day, which also included a sacrifice fly. Malnick finished 3-4 with his homerun, while freshman Brock Martin joined them with multiple hits, having gone 2-4 Wednesday.
Malnick also picked up the win on the mound, pitching four innings in relief for Colin Hess, who started the game and pitched the first three.
It was the first appearance out of the bullpen for Malnick, who came into a high-leverage situation in the bottom of the fourth, his team leading 4-2 but with nobody out and two men on.
“I wanted to pitch from the very beginning,” Malnick said. “But I’m glad I at least got to see the mound there after a few innings.”
Malnick gave up an RBI single to the first man he faced, struck out the second man, issued a walk and gave up a sacrifice grounder before striking out another to get out of the inning, though ceding a couple of runs to tie the contest 4-4.
“We brought Cole in, and I thought Cole closed the door on them pretty well,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “Cole’s done an outstanding job this year, he’s just pitching phenomenally. We wanted to keep him under 70 pitches today, I think he got 71.”
An Alex O’Neil sac fly in the top of the fifth scored Dylan Runner and put North back ahead, 5-4, and the Huskies would keep chipping away from there.
The next inning, Runner gave himself up on what could’ve been a sacrifice grounder with men on second and third, but University opted to try to get the play at the plate, and the Hawks committed an error on the catch. Runner reached first safely, and the man on third, Brock Martin, came in to score because of the error.
Gavin Owens, who had advanced to third on that play, later came in to score on a passed ball.
Runner led North with three runs scored Wednesday. The senior certainly got his cardio in, scoring on three sac flies — one off O’Neil’s bat, and two off Tobin’s.
The first of Runners’ runs came in the top of the first and gave North an early 1-0 lead. That lead would be tamped out in the bottom of the first, after the Hawks’ Wenkai Campbell homered over the right field fence, and Aaron Forbes scored off a wild pitch. The Huskies retook the lead in the third off another sac fly, and Malnick’s homer, and though University tied the game up 4-4 in the fourth, they never retook the lead.
After dropping their last matchup against University back in their home field, a win on the road against the Class-AAA school is a good boost for North.
“We’re more aggressive at the plate,” Seccuro said. “And that’s what we’ve been preaching to them. It showed on Monday, and tonight it showed against a really good AAA team.
“I haven’t thought we’ve played especially well the last couple weeks, but this week I thought we have played very well. Starting with Monday, then we had a good practice last night, and of course tonight’s win. We’ve still got to get through tomorrow night and Friday night.”
With two more games until postseason play, now’s a good time to start rounding into form.
“This is a big win to go into sectionals,” Tobin said. “It’s going to give us a lot of motivation to keep pushing forward.”
“I think this win really helps us a lot,” Malnick said. “We already know we’re the first seed in the sectionals but this really gives us more confidence going into the tournament.”
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Dylan Runner: 1-2 2BB, 3R, RBI
Parker Kincell: 0-1 3BB, R
Cruz Tobin: 0-1 BB, 2SACFLY
Cole Malnick: 3-4, 2B, HR(2), 2R, 2RBI
Alex O’Neil: 2-3 2B, SACFLY, 2RBI
Will Lemasters: 1-4
Brock Martin: 2-4 R
Gavin Owens: 0-2 BB, HBP, R
Colin Hess: 0-2
Captain Weekly: 0-2
Colin Hess: 3IP, 1H, 6BB, 1K, 4R
Cole Malnick: 4IP, 3H, 2BB, 7K, 0R
