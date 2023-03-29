RACHEL — It was a scenario straight out of a youngster’s backyard fantasy.
North Marion’s Haley Smith walked up to the plate with two outs in extra innings, the bottom of the eighth, with runners on second and third. The Huskies were down to their final out, trailing 6-5 to the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
Smith saw a couple pitches, and then took a cut — the ball cracked0off her bat, and seared its way back up the middle. One runner scored, and then a second, and the Smith had walked it off for her Huskies.
“There’s nobody else I would want up in that position,” North Marion head coach Lacey Parker said. “She knew what she had to do and she did her job. Couldn’t be more proud.”
North Marion topped Fairmont Senior 7-6 in eight innings Wednesday, helped by Smith’s walk-off hit, a 3-5 day from Bella Talkington where the freshman was a home run short of the cycle, and a complete game from fellow freshman Rayden Satterfield.
Talkington finished with two RBIs and two runs while mashing a single, a double and a triple Wednesday.
“She’s an awesome player, and she really came through for us today,” Parker said of Talkington. “A lot of big hits, but also a lot of big plays in the field. She was one of the best players out there.”
Angelina Collins also put together a multi-hit game for North, going 2-4 with a run scored.
For Fairmont Senior, Mikayla Hose reached base three times, stole a base and scored two runs for the Polar Bears. Jessica Jenkins went 2-4 at the plate, and Macy Riggs swiped two bags and scored a run.
Both teams’ pitchers went the distance Wednesday, with Satterfield picking up the win in a complete-game effort where the freshman fireballer allowed six hits and four walks, striking out nine.
Jessica Jenkins took the mound for Fairmont Senior, allowing eight hits and eight walks, striking out nine.
The Huskies started the eighth with a strikeout and ground out. Down two runs, Ruthie Haught was hit by a pitch to start things off. Two passed balls moved Haught to third, and after Reagan Ash drew a walk the Huskies manned the corners, the comeback dream now materializing for the Huskies.
An error on a ground ball struck by Talkington plated Haught and put Talkington on second, Ash on third, and Smith finished the job.
The rally was the second straight inning where North required such a swing. The Huskies trailed 4-2 with two outs and a runner on third in the bottom of the seventh, a Talkington triple the only output for North to that point. Adrianna Floyd drew a walk, and a bloop single to right field by Satterfield scored Talkington.
Floyd scored on a passed ball to tie the game at four and force extra innings, where North would quickly find themselves down again after a throwing error on a swinging bunt scored two Polar Bears, Teresa Staron and Abigali Shuck. A strikeout and a great throw from Floyd behind the plate to pick off a steal attempt ended the inning, and North was undeterred going into the eighth.
“Just a lot of heart there at the end,” Parker said. “They came out and played like the ball club we know we can be. They never gave up, they just kept battling all the way through.”
North Marion struck first in the bottom of the second, a Talkington single to center scored Collins and Haught.
Fairmont Senior tied the game 2-2 in the top of the third, a bases-loaded walk scored Mikayla Hose, and a ground ball by Staron worked as a sacrifice to allow in Audrey Tobesman.
The Polar Bears took the lead, 3-2, after Hose came around to score again on a fielding error in the outfield. Fairmont Senior stretched their lead to two in the fifth, Riggs came around after another North Marion error.
Notable for this North Marion team, now 5-1 on the season, is their youth. Talkington and Satterfield headline a young core that look to be ahead of the curve early.
The Huskies next play Bridgeport on the road Thursday. Fairmont Senior travels to play Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday.
FAIRMONT SENIOR
Mikayla Hose: 1-3 HBP, BB, 2R, SB, CS
Audrey Tobesman: 1-3 BB, R
Jessica Jenkins: 2-4
Macy Riggs: 1-3 R, 2SB
Mikayla Carmines: 0-1
Sadie Rundle: 0-3 BB, RBI
Teresa Staron: 1-4 R, RBI
Abigail Shuck: 0-4 R
Ava Taylor: 0-2 BB, SAC BUNT, CS
Grace Wells: 0-4
Jessica Jenkins (L): 7.2 IP, 8H, 8BB, 9K, 7R
NORTH MARION
Alyssa Kincaid: 0-4
Brooke Toothman: 0-1
Reagan Ash: 0-2 3BB, R
Bella Talkington: 3-5 2B, 3B, 2R, 2RBI
Haley Smith: 2-5 2RBI
Adrianna Floyd: 0-2 2BB, R
Rayden Satterfield: 1-2 2BB, RBI
Maci Singleton: 0-4
Angelina Collins: 2-4 R
Ruthie Haught: 0-1 HBP, BB, SAC BUNT, 2R
Rayden Satterfield (W): 8IP, 6H, 4BB, 9K, 6R
