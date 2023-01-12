RACHEL — The first half of play Thursday between the North Marion Huskies and Bridgeport Indians clung on to the old adage of basketball being ‘a game of runs.’
After coming out with a raucous first quarter that saw them lead 17-6, Bridgeport fell behind to an equally energetic Huskies counterpunch, and led by a single point, 29-28, at halftime.
The back-and-forth continued through the second half, with Bridgeport not pulling away from North Marion for good until the game’s closing minutes, leaving Rachel with a 66-55 road win.
Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore poured in 32 for his team, as the visitors enjoyed an efficient shooting night as a whole, converting just over 50% of their field goals, helped by their fast start.
“I think it started early in the first quarter,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Marshall said of his team’s offense. “That helps calm your guys down and it helps stretch the defense a little more.
“At the same time, going into halftime we started standing and shooting 3’s, and that’s why there was a foul discrepancy in the first half, and it wasn’t in our favor. It had nothing to do with the officiating, it had everything to do with the aggressiveness of North Marion going downhill to the rim, and us standing on the perimeter.”
After North’s Harley Sickles scored the game’s first basket on the interior, it wasn’t long before Bridgeport’s Ben Bifano, Zach Ayoob and Spatafore hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to turn a 2-2 tie into a 11-2 lead with 4:00 to play in the opening quarter.
Two strip steals and transition layups by Bridgeport shot them ahead 15-3 and prompted North to call timeout.
Disciplined defense stemmed North’s offensive attack off the bounce, something Marshall had at the front of his team’s mind.
“I know they got some football players but the whole bunch of them have got a football mentality,” Marshall said.
“If we did not seal gaps and keep them from driving, it was going to be a long night, and I’m proud of our guys.”
In the first quarter, the Huskies were also stung by six turnovers, as North searched for their rhythm throughout the period.
In the second quarter, they found it.
“They made shots early and we didn’t,” North Marion head coach Steven Harbert said. “I felt like early on we decided to turn it up defensively, and then on the offensive end, we actually did what we were supposed to do. We fed the ball inside-out, we hit a few shots, and when the ball goes in it’s a little easier to play.”
Parker Kincell was crucial to powering North’s offense in the second quarter, assisting on baskets by Landon Frey and Casey Minor, two 3-point baskets by Preston Williams, and putting a layup through himself to cut the lead to one point by halftime.
Kincell finished with three points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Frey hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter, while Williams hit two.
Williams led North in scoring with 16, also grabbed four rebounds, dished four assists and snagged three steals. Frey followed with 14 points.
Williams took a greater share of the spotlight in the third quarter, as North kept momentum behind them going into the second half. The senior guard’s and-one layup tied the game at 31, and a steal and lay-in later North had their first lead since being ahead 2-0, up 33-31 with 6:00 to play in the third.
Williams put together a strong quarter, recording five points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one charge taken in the third.
Bridgeport didn’t stay down for long, with Aston Curry scoring all five of his points in the quarter, including a pivotal and-one layup he muscled in from inside that launched Bridgeport ahead 45-41 with 1:00 to go in the third, which is where the score remained going into the fourth.
North threw the first punch, drawing within two, 45-43, but Bridgeport returned fire with a 12-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore Landon Sanders, who finished with eight.
Behind 57-45 with 4:00 to play, North would draw as close as nine, but couldn’t string enough stops and scores together to mount a comeback in the second half like they did in the first.
Spatafore scored nine points in the quarter, going 7-8 from the stripe down the stretch in an impressive outing for the senior.
“He for the most part, didn’t force things,” Marshall said. “There were a couple possessions, but overall he trusted his teammates.”
“He does a good job coming off of screens and they do a good job screening,” Harbert said of Spatafore. “He made open shots, [Landon Sanders] did too, they brought him off a stagger. I think he hit two in a row. It was their night.”
