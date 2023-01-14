FAIRMONT — The Spring Mills Cardinals won the 2023 Winner's Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Field House after two days of tight competition in which they edged out the host school Fairmont Senior Polar Bears by a slim five points.
After the Polar Bears claimed silver, Woodrow Wilson, Parkersburg South and Waynesburg (Pa.) rounded out the Top 5.
Spring Mills repeats as winners after a victory in 2022 as well.
With 32 schools convening for the competition, and some schools breaking into multiple sub-teams to bring the final total to 48 squads, East Fairmont placed 20th while North Marion placed 26th.
Fairmont Senior's Kolbie Hamilton triumphed over the rest of the field in the 144 pound bracket, besting Saint Albans' Moses Eads.
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson won at 106; Fairmont Senior's Bryce Nichols placed third.
Spring Mills' Matthew Dolan won the 113 bracket, with the Polar Bears' Triston Wills finishing seventh.
At 120, Washington's Kai Plinski prevailed. North Marion's Noah Hess finished third, Fairmont Senior's Will Stewart placed fifth, and East Fairmont's Levi Carpenter placed sixth.
Washington's Logan McFarland won at 126, with East Fairmont's Blake Ringer finishing sixth and Fairmont Senior's Jason Walker finishing seventh.
At 132, Saint Albans' Matthew Mcafee came out on top. Fairmont Senior's Dominic Armistead placed fourth.
Parkersburg South's Ryan Martin took first place at 136, with Fairmont Senior's Hunter Spitznogle close behind with a second place finish.
Independences' Judah Price won the 150 pound bracket, beating out Fairmont Senior's Gavin Michael, who came in second.
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne won at 157, Fairmont Senior's Andy Mines placing seventh.
Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson came in first in the 165 pound bracket. Fairmont Senior's Michael Kruzel placed third.
Waynesburg's Roan Tustin beat out the field at 175.
Nick Giompalo from Cabell Midland prevailed in the 190 pound weight class. Fairmont Senior's Dylan Ours placed fourth while East Fairmont's J.T. Miller placed sixth.
Waynesburg took another bracket victory at 215, Eli Makel bringing the gold back to his team. East Fairmont's Evan Helm finished sixth.
Bridgeport's Kamar Summers finished in first at 285.
Full results listed below.
2023 Winners Choice Wrestling Tournament
1. Spring Mills 238.00
2. Fairmont Senior 232.50
3. Woodrow Wilson 197.00
4. Parkersburg South 181.00
5. Waynesburg (Pa.) 173.00
6. Saint Albans 151.00
7. Washington 142.00
8. Independence 126.00
9. Cabell Midland 90.50
10. Parkersburg 86.50
11. Greenbrier East 84.00
12. Buckhannon Upshur 79.00
13. George Washington 77.00
14. Bridgeport 71.00
15. Spring Valley 70.00
16. Riverside 68.50
17. Brooke 67.00
18. Lewis County 62.00
19. Clay County 59.00
T-20. East Fairmont 58.00
Preston 58.00
22. Hedgesville 57.00
23. Oak Hill 53.00
24. Ritchie County 46.00
25. Parkersburg South 2 45.50
26. North Marion 45.00
27. Morgantown 44.50
28. Sissonville 42.00
29. South Harrison 31.00
30. Meyersdale (Pa.) 30.00
31. Nitro 26.00
32. Man 24.00
33. Union (Ohio) 23.00
34. Cabell Midland 2 10.00
35. Spring Valley 2 7.00
36. Parkersburg 2 6.00
37. Spring Mills 2 5.00
T-38. East Fairmont 2 3.00
Riverside 2 3.00
St Albans 2 3.00
41. Washington 2 1.00
T-42. Bridgeport 2 0.00
Fairmont Senior 2 0.00
Hedgesville 2 0.00
North Marion 2 0.00
Oak Hill 2 0.00
Preston 2 0.00
Sissonville 2 0.00
