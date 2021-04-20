RACHEL — In a season clouded by unparalleled uncertainty and drastically unusual circumstances, Fairmont Senior and North Marion crafted scenes of normalcy yet in their final home games of the year Tuesday, as both the Polar Bears and the Huskies booked tickets to their home away from home at the Charleston Civic Center and locked up bids to next week’s Class AAA State Basketball Tournament.
And both teams clinched their returns in their standard customary fashion — North Marion with a frenetic, up-tempo style that blizted Keyser for a 92-50 victory and the Class AAA Region I championship, and Fairmont Senior with a ferocious, dogged dose of physicality that pounded Lincoln for a 64-36 win and the Class AAA Region II title.
Fairmont Senior (16-0) and North Marion (13-0) will now both gear up for the Class AAA State Tournament in Charleston as undefeateds and likely the respective No. 1 and 2 seed in the bracket.
“We were down there last year and we got shut down,” said North Marion coach Mike Parrish, whose Huskies advanced to last season’s Class AA state semifinals as the tournament’s top seed at 25-1 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately cancelled the rest of the tournament. “So we get a chance to go back, and we’ll see if we can pull it out again.”
“Being able to play here (at the FSHS Field House) in front of our supporters and get (to state) is just a little bit of an extra push. Being able to play here one more time before states, it’s just something we really looked forward to,” said Fairmont Senior star junior Marley Washenitz following the Polar Bears’ sectional title victory over Philip Barbour on Friday.
For Fairmont Senior, it will be the third consecutive trip to the state tournament, as the Lady Polar Bears won the Class AA state championship two years ago and were bounced in the first round by Pikeview last season. North Marion, meanwhile, will head to Charleston for a second straight year after its dominant run last season was upended by COVID-19.
Entering Tuesday’s regional co-finals, it was expected Fairmont Senior and North Marion would handle their respective opponents, Lincoln and Keyser, and neither team really left much doubt once things got underway.
The Polar Bears bullied Lincoln into just one made field goal in the first quarter as they ran up an 11-3 lead after the opening period and led 27-14 at half before busting things wide open in the second half. For the game, Fairmont Senior held Lincoln to just 36 points on 29.2% shooting with 11 turnovers.
Washenitz was the central force behind the regional title win for the Polar Bears, as the junior standout piled up a massive triple-double performance of 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals.
Alongside Washenitz, Laynie Beresford poured in another 18 points to tie for the game high in scoring, as she scorched the nets from deep, going 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Beresford, who cashed in a pair of triples early to get Fairmont’s offense off the ground in the first quarter, also had four rebounds. Emily Starn also cracked double figures with 11 points for Fairmont Senior, while junior star forward Meredith Maier grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds to go with eight points.
Madi Martin scored a team-best 11 points for Lincoln and was the lone Cougars’ player to crack double figures.
The Huskies, meanwhile, overwhelmed Keyser with ceaseless activity in their press and relentless transition pushes as they burst out to a 23-10 first quarter advantage and were already up 20-plus at the half at 49-28.
“They had a different demeanor tonight at the beginning of the game, but that’s what we need every game is to come with a little bit of fire,” Parrish said. “We played a better all-around game defensively and offensively — when we make layups, we’re pretty good, and tonight we were making layups and we hit a lot of 3s too down the stretch.”
Senior guard Karlie Denham, in particular, opened the game with a aggressive swagger, as she scored 12 of her 18 points in the first quarter. Denham, who shot 9-of-20 from the field, also had a team-high eight assists to go with five steals.
Sophomore forward Olivia Toland scored a team-best 20 points for North as she continued her blazing postseason run that now includes scoring games of 35, 27 and 20. Toland, who shot 7-of-13 from the field, also recorded eight rebounds and a team-best six steals.
Emma Freels, Katlyn Carson, and Adryan Stemple also cracked double figures for the Huskies with Freels scoring 14 points, Carson tallying 11 points, and Stemple finishing with 10 points. Freels also added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Stemple grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Carson posted a team-high six blocks.
Senior Kaili Crowl scored a team-high 20 points for Keyser in her final high school game.
