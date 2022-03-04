FAIRMONT — For the eight teams awaiting their shot at a state championship, the road has been long already.
Two sectional games and a regional championship are already behind them, but there is a longer stretch still ahead.
The WVSSAC Girls State Basketball Tournament seedings have been released, with the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and North Marion Huskies each nailing down a home-court advantage through the first round (at least) in the Class-AAA Playoff.
Seedings (Class-AAA)
1. Fairmont Senior (23-1)
2. Logan (22-2)
3. North Marion (22-2)
4. Nitro (15-8)
5. PikeView (16-7)
6. Keyser (17-7)
7. Philip Barbour (14-8)
8. Sissonville (11-13)
The Polar Bears nab the top seed in Class-AAA, an unsurprising result given they've occupied the top spot in the classification's AP Poll rankings since the preseason. The Huskies' spot, however, might come as a bit of a surprise, with them securing the No. 3 seed despite being ranked as the No. 2 team in the AP rankings for most of the season. The Logan Wildcats, who have an identical record as North, 22-2, will go into the tournament as the No. 2 seed.
To this point, Fairmont Senior swept through the sectionals with a 85-21 win over Grafton and a 69-31 win over Philip Barbour, before earning a state tournament berth with a 77-28 win over Lewis County. The Polar Bears will face off against the No. 8 seed Sissonville on Wednesday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m.
North Marion likewise ran through their opponent on their way to Charleston, beating Weir 88-62 and Wheeling Central Catholic 82-45 in sectionals before beating Hampshire 81-54 in their regional matchup. North will take on Keyser in a three-vs.-six matchup Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
First round state tournament games (Class-AAA)
No. 6 Keyser vs. No. 3 North Marion — March 9, 9:30 a.m.
No. 8 Sissonville vs. No. 1 Fairmont Senior — March 9, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Philip Barbour vs. No. 2 Logan — March 9, 1 p.m.
No. 5 PikeView vs. No. 4 Nitro — March 9, 9 p.m.
There will be no slowing down from Wednesday, March 9 onward. The Class-AAA state semifinals will take place Friday, March 11, with the championship game to be played on Saturday, March 12.
