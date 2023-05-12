RACHEL — Spots at the state track and field meet were up for grabs Friday at North Marion High, the Class-AA Region 1 meet bringing together athletes from nine different schools, including Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion.
Among the team rankings, North Marion girls came in first with 154 points, Fairmont Senior girls came in fourth with 88 points, and East Fairmont girls came in sixth with 65 points.
Fairmont Senior’s boys came in fourth with 93 points, East Fairmont boys came in fifth with 54 points, and North Marion boys came in eighth with 29 points.
North Marion’s McKenzie McIntosh came in fourth in the girls shot put and eighth in the girls discus throw. Gabby Conaway came in first in the girls high jump. Taylor Hess came in fourth in the girls 3200 meter run and second in the 1600 meter run. Trinity Hine came in third in the girls 400 meter dash. Cierra Parker took first in the girls long jump. Rylee Delovich won the girls 300 meter hurdles.
North Marion took first in the 4x102.5 meter shuttle hurdles.
East Fairmont’s Dakota Dammeyer came in first in the boys discus throw and second in the boys shotput. Mason Blauvelt came in fifth in the boys pole vault.
East Fairmont came in fourth in the boys 4x800 meter relay.
Fairmont Senior’s Cannon Dinger came in third in the boys long jump. Landon Jones came in fifth in the boys 3200 meter run. Grant Broadhurst came in second in the boys 400 meter dash. Nate Flower came in first in the boys high jump and second in the boys 300 meter hurdles. Josiah Brannen came in eighth in the boys 1600 meter run.
Fairmont Senior won the girls 4x800 meter relay, 4x100 meter relay and 4x200 meter relay. The Polar Bears also came in fourth in the boys 4x200 meter relay.
Fairmont Senior’s Paytyn Neal, North Marion’s Rylee Delovich and Maylie Bland, and East Fairmont’s Emma Moore and Isabella Durbin all qualified for the state meet in the girls 100 meter hurdles.
North Marion’s Jeffery Cowger and Taylor Hayes, and East Fairmont’s Jaden Dawson qualified for state in the boys 110 meter hurdles.
Fairmont Senior’s Marin Parker and Jasonna Jones, North Marion’s Trinity Hine, East Fairmont’s Taylor Nicholas and Breonna Pheasant qualified in the girls 100 meter dash.
Fairmont Senior’s Trey Longwell qualified in the boys 100 meter dash.
East Fairmont’s Breonna Pheasant and Taylor Nicholas, Fairmont Senior’s Marin Parker and Charlee Beresford qualified for the girls 200 meter dash.
The 2023 State track meet is set for May 19 and 20 at Laidley Field.
