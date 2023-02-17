FAIRMONT — The march to the state wrestling tournament rounded its final turn on Friday, with 16 teams meeting at the Fairmont Field House for day one of the Class-AA/A Region I Tournament.
At the conclusion of the first day’s competition, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears sit atop the field, in first place with 107 points. East Fairmont is currently in fifth with 58 points, and North Marion sits at 11th with 28 points.
In pursuit of a trip to Huntington, the Huskies still have six wrestlers in the mix, the Bees nine, and 144 of the Polar Bears are wrestling for a shot.
For a Fairmont Senior team with high expectations, the Polar Bears went 13-2 on Friday, coming away with the potential to bring a full cohort to state.
“I’m optimistic for tomorrow, but obviously our boys have to show up and wrestle,” Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier said. “Everybody wrestled hard today. We dropped a close one at 157, that was unfortunate, but he’ll battle back and wrestle hard tomorrow. With these tournaments, as you progress, things get more difficult, so we’ll see how tomorrow pans out for us.”
When it come to Saturday’s impending championship semifinals, the competition is coming to a boil, and potential rematches from the Big X Conference Tournament could be in the making.
At 106, East Fairmont’s Xaden Willett and Fairmont Senior’s Bryce Nichols are set to face off in a championship semifinals match, a rematch from the Big X Tournament, where Nichols narrowly knocked off Willett, with a 2-0 decision.
East Fairmont has two conference tournament rematches with Fairmont Senior in Saturday’s semifinals, with the opportunity to have two more rematches in the finals, should both wrestlers win their respective semis.
With plenty of important matches yet to come for East, in both the consolation and championship bracket, Bees head coach Logan Bowman is preaching focus and preparedness to his guys.
“Today, I expected everybody to come out ready to wrestle,” Bowman said. “We had a few guys come out flat today — some of them still found a way to win their matches, and others didn’t, just because it seemed like they weren’t ready.
“Tomorrow, we need to change that, we’ll talk with them so they can show up prepared tomorrow. We’ve got nine guys left in this tournament and I think all nine of those guys have a legit shot to make it to the state tournament if they come ready to wrestle tomorrow.”
At 113, Fairmont Senior’s Triston Willis has himself a championship semifinal against Tyler Consolidated’s Kaden Huffman on Saturday.
At 120, North Marion’s Noah Hess and Fairmont Senior’s Will Stewart are in opposing championship semifinal matches, the prospect of another intra-county championship bout in the cards should both win their matches.
The same can be said of 126, where Fairmont Senior’s Jason Walker and East Fairmont’s Blake Ringer will enter on either side of the championship semifinal bracket on Saturday. If they were to meet in the championship match, it would be a rematch from the conference tourney, where Ringer ultimately prevailed by a 2-0 decision.
For the rematch to come into consideration though, Walker will have to work past the weight class’ No. 1 seed, Cameron’s Slaton Pettit.
At 132, North Marion’s Cole Liggett is set to appear in one championship semifinal, with Fairmont Senior’s Dominic Armistead in the other.
North’s Liggett and Noah Hess remain in the championship conversation, while four others will wrestle in Saturday’s consolation rounds. For those Huskies, it’s a long, narrow climb to a state tournament berth.
“Just keep wrestling,” North Marion head coach Dave Tennant said of his message to his team Saturday. “I think I’ve said it a hundred times this year, good things happen when you keep wrestling. We need to focus on the match and not the situation, because these matches in consolation, they’re cut-throat. Win, you go on, lose you go home and that’s your season.
“These next ones coming up are big, and some of our guys got to win two now to get to the state tournament. We’ve got to have confidence and just keep wrestling.”
At 138, Fairmont Senior’s Hunter Spitznogle competes in the championship semis, as does Kolbie Hamilton at 144. Both previously earned gold at the Big X Tournament.
Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Michael and East Fairmont’s Lucas Marsh are set to square off in one championship semifinal at 150. A rematch from the Big X semifinals, Michael previously defeated Marsh by technical fall on his way to being named Big X champion.
More Polar Bears find themselves in championship semifinal matches further down the weight classes — Michael Kruzel at 165, and Germaine Lewis at 175.
East Fairmont’s JT Miller and Fairmont Senior’s Dylan Ours compete in different semifinal matches Saturday at 190.
East’s Evan Helm, himself coming off a first-place finish at Big X at 215, competes in the championship semifinals against Oak Glen’s Noah Schmidt.
Amid the heavyweights, Fairmont Senior’s Kaleb Arbogast competes against Tyler Consolidated’s Raustyn Wade on Saturday.
Class-AA/A Region I Tournament
1. Fairmont Senior 107.00
2. Berkeley Springs 91.50
3. Oak Glen 84.00
4. Keyser 62.00
5. East Fairmont 58.00
6. Tyler Consolidated 54.00
7. Cameron 51.00
8. St. Marys 33.50
9. Weir High 31.50
10. Magnolia 31.00
11. North Marion 28.00
T-12. Frankfort 22.00
T-12. Wheeling Central Catholic 22.00
14. Madonna 6.00
15. Hundred 5.00
16. Paden City 4.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.