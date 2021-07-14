FAIRMONT— After four years of pulling double duty as North Marion’s Athletic Director and head coach of the Huskies’ girls basketball team, Mike Parrish knew it was time to take a step back.
“Being the athletic director you’ll get all kinds of phone calls, emails, text messages,” Parrish said over the phone Wednesday. “You’ll have to deal with other things, and you can’t quite pay as much attention to basketball. Now I can be a little more focused on the basketball team.”
North Marion High named Daran Hays, who has coached the Huskies’ football team since 2009, as its new athletic director last week. The decision thrust Hays into a position Parrish is familiar with, and one he was eager to help the new AD adjust to.
“He’ll be fine, he jumped right in there, got things going,” Parrish said. “He’s coached for a long time so he knows what’s going on. I think he’ll do a great job. I gave him a bunch of contacts his first day on the job. It’s one of those jobs where you never know everything, and every day you learn something new about it.”
Parrish’s decision was one that the school respected, aided by the history between Parrish and the school’s administrators, namely North Marion’s assistant principals Kristin DeVaul and Jared Mileto.
“I’ve known them all,” Parrish said. “Both of the principals I coached when they were in school, I talked to the two of them awhile back about it. They understood, they know how much time it takes, being a coach as well as the athletic director.”
Parrish said he came to the decision that it was someone else’s time to serve as AD for the school late last year, after considering it for a few months prior.
“I also wanted to spend more time with family, do other things,” Parrish said. “An AD job is an endless job. It’s a lot of time, a lot of hours. I thought it was time to slow down a little bit.”
Parrish does not intend to slow down in his coaching, however. The upcoming season will be the 18th year that the four-time state champion will man the helm for the Huskies.
The Huskies won 14 straight games last season before falling to Nitro in the state tournament semifinals. While the squad lost multiple seniors, including one starter, Parrish still sees a favorable forecast for the upcoming year.
“We’ve got a good group coming back and a good freshman class coming in,” Parrish said. “So hopefully we can continue doing what we’ve done in the past here.”
As the girls team begins their three-week live period of practice this month, Parrish is hoping that his Huskies can compete this season free from the extra worries the last year-plus had given them.
“I’m looking forward to just getting back out here and playing,” Parrish said. “And hopefully everything moves back to normal. All the normal coaching stuff can go on, and we can have a normal school year, a normal basketball season, and be successful.”
While the players and coaches re-adjust themselves to a more usual year, the people of the North Marion community have some adjusting of their own to do. Namely, Parrish said, learning to stop calling him about athletic director-related business.
“Give it some time,” Parrish said. “Everyone will figure it out eventually.”
