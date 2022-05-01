FAIRMONT — After being sidelined for more than a month with an injury, Fairmont Senior's Dom Stingo returned to rack up five goals for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears in their final regular season game, a 17-7 win over the Mountain State Vikings on Saturday.
Stingo's five goals were matched by junior Polar Bear Hunter Bragg, who also led the team with five assists, and tied for the team lead with five ground balls, alongside Frankie Pagliaro.
Six players scored for Fairmont Senior on Saturday — Bragg and Stingo each with five, Pagliaro with three, Rocco Episcopo with two, and Landon Black and Alex Kolek each with one.
With Stingo on the mend for a portion of the regular season, young players like Episcopo, a freshman, have had to step up — and he did so Saturday, with offensive mainstay Josiah Smith unavailable.
"Rocco Episcopo is a freshman, and he's been getting progressively better everyday in practice," Fairmont Senior head coach Tony Stingo said. "He had two big goals today, almost had three. He's just getting so much better every day. Really proud of that kid.
"He played within himself, he didn't try to do too much. I think he only had one turnover, that's really important. He had a takeaway, had two goals, that's really good to see from him."
Two quick goals by Bragg were sandwiched in-between one by Frankie Pagliaro to put Fairmont Senior ahead 3-0 early. The Polar Bears' defense looked in those opening minutes, with Maddox Sliger and Jace Dalton — who forced a game-high 10 turnovers — each showing poise in forcing turnovers even when the Vikings had possession very close to the goal.
Mountain State was able to get on the board with just over two minutes in the first quarter, after slashing penalties forced the Polar Bears to defense down two men. Gage Bailey capitalized on the undermanned defense with a goal from the right flank.
Bailey and Axel Blom tied for the team lead in goals for Mountain State, each scoring a pair. Zach Erlandson, Bryce Bates, and Ryan Crowder each scored one goal for the Vikings.
Each team scored once more in the first quarter — Stingo assisted on a Hunter Bragg goal, breaking from the X position overtop of the goal to draw the defense before whirling a pass right to Bragg's pocket to set up a laser shot from the left flank. The goal earned Bragg a first-quarter hat trick.
Blom scored his first goal to end the quarter making it 4-2 Polar Bears.
The second quarter was an onslaught for Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears scored eight goals while allowing none in the period. Pagliaro, Bragg, and Landon Black each scored once in the quarter, while Stingo and Rocco Episcopo each scored twice.
Two of the game's biggest highlight plays came in the second. Stingo showed off his passing skills halfway through the period, lofting a perfect pass from the X overtop no less than five Mountain State Sticks to a leaping Hunter Bragg. No sooner had Bragg's feet hit the ground than the junior let loose an overhead shot that found the back of the net and put Fairmont Senior up 7-2.
Just over a minute later, Landon Black put his stick skills on display in scoring another Polar Bear goal. Black cleanly scooped up an under thrown pass that bounced right at his feet on the right flank, and in the same motion flung a shot that short-hopped into the goal right past the goalie's feet to extend the Fairmont Senior lead.
Fairmont Senior extended their lead in the second in large part due to their effort in fielding ground balls, especially on faceoffs, and through their riding on attempted clear-outs. The Polar Bears' attackers made life miserable for the Viking's defensemen, using their sticks to displace the ball and force turnovers before Mountain State could get an outlet.
Fairmont Senior forced 22 turnovers Saturday, with many coming on the Vikings' side of the field.
"We've put a premium on our ride from the attack and the midfield position," Stingo said. "When we set it up, and everything is right, it's very, very hard to clear the ball on us. I'm really happy with how that worked out today, and how it's been working out all season as long as we stick to our roles and stay disciplined."
Even when Mountain State was able to clear the ball and get up-field, it ended up doing more harm than good — when Fairmont Senior got the ball back, the Vikings struggled to get back on defense in good time.
Episcopo scored two goals in the latter half of the second on two such transition opportunities, getting assists from Jackson Lintner and Hunter Bragg in the process.
The second half started just as the first half did; with Hunter Bragg scoring a goal. The Fairmont Senior lead grew to 11 by the end of the third, 15-4.
While the Polar Bears were making substitutions, Mountain State was desperately trying to get back into the game. Blom, Bailey, Bryce Bates, and Ryan Crowder each scored goals unanswered by Fairmont Senior in the fourth to cut the lead to eight, 15-7, but goals from Pagliaro and Stingo set the margin back to 10 by game's end.
"That's not a bad team over there," Tony Stingo said. "When we made mass substitutions, they did a really good job of moving the ball and exploiting some of our younger guys.
"But at the end, those same younger guys started to clamp down, started to play their roles, they got in tight from the inside-out and they did a really good job on a team that's not bad at all. They've got some kids who can fill it up, they're well-coached, so I'm really happy with the young guys and the way they played today."
With the regular season coming to a close Saturday, the Polar Bears look onward to a postseason matchup at Morgantown, tentatively scheduled for next Friday or Saturday.
Going into the playoffs, Stingo sees a wide range of possibilities for his squad.
"I feel like in spurts, we play with anybody in West Virginia, I don't care who it is," he said. "And I also feel like in spurts we can get beat by anybody in West Virginia. We're wildly inconsistent, but when things are going well, we're very hard to stop.
"Offensively we have a lot of weapons. We're getting much better at the faceoff. And defensively we're starting to be more disciplined. I think we're a little more dangerous than some people think we are. We're 8-3, and we're very easily 10-1, but that's just not how it turned out. Maybe we'll surprise some people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.