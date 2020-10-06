Stout defense, quick-strike offense propels Huskies past Grafton

RACHEL – Before kickoff, it was Grafton High’s arrival that was postponed on Tuesday evening against host North Marion. Then once the action started, it was the Bearcats’ search for their first conference victory of the season that was delayed, with the Lady Huskies getting a pair of goals from senior dynamo Karlie Denham to nab a 2-0 win at Roy Michael Field.
Grafton (2-9-2) gave North Marion (6-5-2) a handful as the Bearcats threatened with attacks down the flanks and stabilized defensively following an avalanche of shots from the Huskies in the opening 10 minutes. But, ultimately, North’s own stinginess in its own third combined with its predatory quick-strike counters to forwards Denham and Megan Higgins outlasted the Bearcats.
“Karlie Denham and Megan Higgins were probably the difference in the game,” North Marion coach Nelson Elliott said. “When they got their chances on offense, both of them did a nice job on breakaways and both of them did a nice job passing the ball. Karlie had both of our scores and Megan had two really nice shots that she didn’t get but probably should’ve.”
Denham’s two goals, which were both after she had an initial score in the 12th minute nullified by an offsides call, came in the 40th and 67th minutes. Her score in the 40th minute was a backbreaker for Grafton, with the Lady Bearcats less than a minute away from carrying a scoreless tie into the half, and her second goal in the 67th minute was essentially the nail in the coffin.
Denham’s first goal materialized off a longball pass from sophomore midfielder Olivia Toland with just 36 seconds until the half. The skyward boot by Toland caught Grafton’s muddled and out of its shape and Denham took advantage, bolting to the loose ball and gaining control before converting the 1-on-1 versus Grafton goalkeeper Jordan Niggemyer. Denham’s second goal was unassisted and off a set piece when she teed up a free kick from 30 yards out and took a direct shot, whizzing it past Grafton’s backline wall and Niggemyer in the net.
While Denham and Higgins, along with spurts of ping-ping passing and longball boots from NMHS’s midfielders, juiced up the Lady Huskies’ offense, the middle of North’s backline in freshmen center backs Aubrey Barrett and Gabby Conaway as well as junior outside defender Audrie Means safeguarded the final third against Grafton’s outside runs and middle attacks.
“Audrie maybe played her best game this year, Barrett was in the middle of the defense and played really good game, especially dishing the ball to people, and then Conaway is just steady eddy back there,” Elliott said, “so those three girls on defense really played well at times.”
The likes of Madison Mayle, Jaydn Blackhurst and Addie Tucker made headway for the Lady Bearcats in threatening North’s defenses in pursuit of a goal; they unearthed an especially golden opportunity in the second half when Tucker drew a foul inside the 18-yard box, but Kadie Dunham sent the ensuing penalty kick wide of the goal.
For the game, Grafton tallied eight total shot attempts versus 11 for the Huskies, and NMHS also won corner kicks 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.