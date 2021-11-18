FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, East Fairmont Bees, and North Marion Huskies kicked off their 2021 swim season Wednesday as the three teams converged at Fairmont State University for their cross-county meet.
After 21 different events across the boys and girls teams, the Polar Bears emerged on top, with a combined score of 865. East Fairmont came in second with a score of 665, with the Huskies coming in third with 201.
Looking at just the men’s side, East Fairmont finished first with 285 points, Fairmont Senior finished second with 253 points, and North Marion came in third with 53.
For the women’s teams, Fairmont Senior claimed the top score with 612, East Fairmont came in second at 380, and North Marion taking third with 148.
North Marion’s lower scores were somewhat misleading as North had the fewest swimmers participating at the meet, including three boys that swam in four heats.
North still had notable performances, such as Taylor Hess’ first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, with a time of 1:20.90.
“We just wanted to get everybody a little bit of experience, complete a few events,” North Marion head coach Todd Goblinger said. “We didn’t want to focus on time or points, we just wanted to get one under our belt.”
North Marion has quite a few new additions to their team this year, including Goblinger, as this is his first year at the helm.
East Fairmont came in first among the boys teams, as the Bees finished tops in the 200-yard medley relay, and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Caleb Satterfield also finished with the quickest individual final time in the 100-yard freestyle, posting a 1:07.02.
For the girls, Breanna Waldron also finished first in her 100-yard freestyle event, with a 1:03.01.
“I think they did fairly well,” East Fairmont girls head coach Katey Sharpe said. “This is their first meet, and for some of them its their first meet in swim ever. So we do have a few things to work on, like turns, but I’m fairly happy with where we’re at starting the season off.”
The Polar Bears had a great night on both sides, boys and girls. Their units for the girls 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay all finished with the quickest final times. Meanwhile, Grant Broadhurst had one of the best performances of the night, finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:15.31 and first in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.13.
Their women’s team had their share of standout individual heats as well. Ashlyn Bennington finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:13.47, and Caroline Hamilton finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a 28.57.
“I was optimistic, I was really looking forward to this because I thought we had some good swimmers, and I think we did well,” Fairmont Senior head coach Rob Clevenger said. “We had some surprises, people who did a little better than we thought they would do, and things worked out well. I think we have a promising season ahead, there’s glimmers of hope as we come out of this — because it is early in the season, and we have some kinks to work out.”
“All of the relay events matched up, and I think we should be good to go, poised for a good season.”
Fairmont Senior came away with the combined points victory in the three team’s first meet, and now with the season’s maiden voyage behind them, it’s full steam ahead.
