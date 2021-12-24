RACHEL — An experience-laden, win-now team coming off a state semifinals appearance might not be the most welcoming environment for a freshman to step in on day one and make an impact.
Yet, on a team with standouts such as first-team all-state performer Olivia Toland, second team all-state performer Katlyn Carson, and other older players — like Adryan Stemple, Kennedy Beaty and Addie Elliott, to name a few — who have worked to perfect their roles in the Huskies’ system, Savannah Walls has done just that; stepped in and made an impact as a freshman.
“She’s come in and from day one she’s been ready to go,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “She does a lot of things for us, gives us a little bit of size. She goes after all loose balls, she rebounds, plays hard, she can score under the bucket. She can shoot decently outside, even though she doesn’t really shoot a lot outside, but if she has to she can. It’s been good to see her step in and earn that spot.”
Walls has been a real contributor for North Marion this season, averaging 9.6 points (fourth-highest on the team), 5.8 rebounds (third-highest), and 3.2 steals (third-highest) while leading the team in free-throws made and attempted with 21 and 33, respectively.
The first-year player has already compiled some impressive stat lines, such as a 17 point, 12 rebound, two assist, two steal performance in a win vs. rival East Fairmont, and a five-steal game in the Huskies’ season opener vs. Wheeling Central Catholic.
Walls has been enabled to play the way she has by a support network held together by those same upperclassmen who are atop North’s pecking order.
“It’s sort of an unspoken thing,” Parrish said. “We’ve got some good senior leadership here, and they’re helping her along, she doesn’t always remember everything we’re doing. Especially Katlyn, because they both play inside, and she’s always helping her and directing her around the court. If [Walls] forgets something, she’ll help her out. She’s been a good mentor for her.”
“Whenever I got to high school, it was a lot faster to play the game,” Walls said.
“[Carson]’s told me where to go a few times, because I’m new to all these plays. There’s a lot of them.”
Katlyn Carson has taken on certain mentorship duties in addition to her usual hefty responsibilities on the court. Putting up 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game, Carson is also upholding her end of the bargain when it comes to pushing her younger teammates to grow.
“In my senior class, I had girls like Hannah Shriver, Cara Minor, Abbie Denham and Alyssa Tennant to all look up to, and they were very big role models,” Carson said. “Part of the reason how I got better is because they would push me. They wouldn’t kick me when I was down, they would uplift me, and try to make me feel better and understand the plays a little more.”
Carson and Walls share a position anchoring the interior for North, and they are both 5-foot-10. The senior sees a lot of promise in Walls and others in the Huskies’ group of underclassmen — and is well aware she and her fellow upperclassmen have a role to play in the younger players’ continued development.
“This freshman class has a lot of talent, we’ve seen it in these past few games,” she said. “They’re quick, they’re fast, and they definitely have chemistry. Keeping them all playing together on the court, it’s one of our jobs as seniors. Keep them uplifted, when they make a mistake, don’t dog on them too much, let them know that they made a mistake, and correct it so that they get better.”
It would be understandable for a freshman to be a bit sheepish stepping into a team ready-made for championship contention, but Walls credits an area travel team, Husky Elite, for helping her gain familiarity with some of her high school teammates.
“It was a challenge, but I’ve been playing with these girls for awhile,” Walls said. “I was used to it, and I was ready for it.”
And now that the talented youngster has made her way to the school team proper, opposing teams are realizing that on the court, ability is the only thing that matters, not age.
“It’s just part of the process, we’re all a team, it don’t matter what grade you’re in,” Parrish said. “We’re all here for one common goal and that’s to win. And that’s what everybody’s goal is, it doesn’t matter what grade you’re in, you’ve got a job to do and you go in there and do it. It doesn’t matter if you’re a starter, if you’re coming off the bench, whatever’s your role, you have to accept it for us to be successful.”
That message has helped get North Marion off to an impressive undefeated 5-0 start, and helped Walls’ burgeoning high school career likewise get off to an impressive start. With a long season ahead for the Huskies, and many more after that for Walls and her fellow freshmen, the team will have to wait and see how high her ceiling gets.
“She’s definitely a freshman,” Carson said. “But she’s also caught on very quickly. We have some kinks with her to work out but other than that she seems to be playing the floor and learning different positions very well.”
“I definitely think she’s going to be able to make a name for herself. She has all the skills, she’s by far one of the most educated freshmen, basketball-wise, just from the role that she’s playing. She can definitely make a name for herself and help the team in the years to come.”
“I think she’s got a big upside,” Parrish said. “We’re just seeing the beginning of it and as long as she continues to work and get better the sky will be the limit for her.”
