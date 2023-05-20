CHARLESTON — The 2023 state track and field meet packed plenty of action into its first day of competition, with tight races on the track and on the scoreboard going into Saturday.
Winfield High has sprinted out in front of the pack, in first place by a steep margin for both boys and girls, but after the first day, North Marion’s girls are in second place with 36.5 cumulative points, Fairmont Senior is fifth with 30 points, and East Fairmont is 15th with seven points.
Among the boys teams, Fairmont Senior sits at eighth and East Fairmont at 16th.
North Marion’s girls brought home a gold medal, their 4x102.5 shuttle hurdle team breaking their school record on the big stage with a 1:05.88, beating out Fairmont Senior who came in second with a 1:07.59.
“It’s bittersweet,” Rylee Delovich, one of two seniors along with Addie Elliott on the shuttle hurdles team, said. “Winning, and then knowing tomorrow will be our final day running track at North Marion, it’s really bitter-sweet but we’re glad to win with this team.”
North Marion’s relays and shuttle teams have treated them well over the past few years, a strength the Huskies attributed to their team drive.
“Honestly, I just think it’s our team chemistry together,” Maylie Bland said. “I think this is probably one of the best years for our team, we all just love each other and we care for each other and we have each other’s best interests in mind.
“We just really wanted to win, we’ve had the same shuttle hurdle team for the last two years now, we got second last year and it really just drove us to get first this year.”
Bland, Delovich, Elliott and Isabella Richards made up Friday’s championship team.
North Marion’s girls 4x800 meter relay team medaled, coming in eighth, and their boys team came in 13th. The Huskies boys’ 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles team came in ninth.
Individually, Bland also won the state championship in the girls pole vault. North’s Jeffery Cowger qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 110 meter shuttle hurdles. Rylee Delovich qualified for the 100 meter hurdles finals, and Trinity Hine qualified in the 100 meter dash. The Huskies had three girls medal in the long jump, Cierra Parker coming in third, Lanie Richards in sixth and Gabby Conaway in 7th.
North Marion’s Conaway also came in eighth in the high jump, and Richards came in 10th. Taylor Hess finished fifth in the girls 3200 meter run.
For Fairmont Senior, they built a strong day due to some key performances, not least of which the performance of senior Paytyn Neal, who finished as the state runner-up in the long jump, was a part of the state runner-up 4x102.5 meter shuttle hurdle team, and qualified for the finals in the 100 meter hurdles.
“She’s one of the hardest-working kids we have on the team,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dayton McVicker said. “She works a lot with her dad as well, one of our assistant coaches. She’s always working on the hurdles and the long jump.
“The long jump was special specifically because it has been a struggle this year, last year she just missed out of all-state, and this year was a rocky start to that event. We came close to scrapping the event, because she’s so talented we could put her somewhere else, but she really wanted to stick with the long jump, she thought she had a good jump in her, and as it turns out she was right. A very satisfying end to her long jump career, I would say.”
Neal ended with a lifetime PR in the long jump with her state distance.
Fairmont Senior’s girls and boys 4x800 meter relay teams both came in fourth, and their 4x102.5 meter shuttle hurdles team of Neal, Kanayia Mahaney, Catelyn Haney and Sophie Starn took second.
Nate Flower placed fifth in the long jump, and Trey Longwell qualified for the finals in the 100 meter dash. Marin Parker qualified for the finals in the girls 100 meter dash as well.
In distance running, Nevaeh Premo finished 14th in the girls 3200 meter run, and Landon Jones finished ninth in the boys 3200 meter run.
East Fairmont’s highlights for the day include a number of medaling teams who pulled out personal-best performances.
“Obviously, this is the best of the best, that’s why they’re down here, and our kids did real well,” East Fairmont girls head coach Shane Eakle said. “Our boys shuttle hurdle, I think they PR’d by like two seconds, they had a great run, they medaled. Our girls ran a solid time, think they got fifth and medaled. If you can come down here and medal, that’s great.
“Our boys’ 4x800 PR’d by six or seven seconds and we were able to medal in that. When you’re running your best times down here, your best throws, your best jumps, that’s what you want.”
In the 4x800 meter, Adalynn Parilak finished in 10th. The Bees boys’ 4x800 meter relay team finished seventh, and their 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles team finished eighth.
Breonna Pheasant qualified for the state finals in the 100 meter dash, and Taylor Nicholas qualified in the 200 meter dash.
Abreonna Parilak finished 14th in the girls high jump, while Cole VanGilder and Mason Blauvelt finished 11th and 13th, respectively, in the boys pole vault.
With all three schools preparing athletes for two straight days of competition, this is where all years’ training pays off.
“Throughout the year, we try to train them tough the day after a meet,” Eakle said. “We’ve kind of been preparing them — we have a meet on a Tuesday, then Wednesday’s a rough day for us. And part of the reason for that’s because when you come down here you run, then you turn around and run again the next day.”
