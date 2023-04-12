FAIRMONT — The Bees are buzzing.
East Fairmont made it four in a row Tuesday, climbing back over .500 after a 10-4 conference win over the Philip Barbour Colts in which the Bees enjoyed big days from senior Connor Tingler and junior Danny Raddish.
Tingler and Raddish, occupying the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in East’s lineup all year, combined for four runs and four RBI Tuesday, as Raddish blasted a 3-run home run in the victory while Tingler tallied a double and a triple.
Tingler matched his level of play at the plate with his play on the mound, throwing five and 2/3 innings and striking out 11, allowing one earned run and picking up the win.
Freshman Brody Bledsoe saw the game through from there, pitching the final one and 1/3 innings of the evening.
East tallied 11 hits as a team, with Tingler, Raddish, Ian Graffius and Bledsoe notching multi-hit efforts.
“I thought we put the ball in play pretty much all day today, which was good, pushed some runs across,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “Got some small-ball involved, and our guys executed.
“I thought Tingler had another excellent outing, gave us five and 2/3 strong innings, and then Brody came in and just finished the game. Proud of the way our guys hit, proud of the way our guys pitched.”
The Bees led wire-to-wire Tuesday, starting with Raddish scoring from third after a two-out error in the field from the Colts.
East tacked on two more in the second, highlighted by a double to left field by Tingler which scored Owen Music.
Philip Barbour got on the board in the third, but East pushed across another run to keep their lead at three, 4-1. The Bees looked in good position to run away with the game in the fourth, after Tingler struck out three batters in the top of the inning, and East found themselves with no outs and men on second and third for their turn at-bat.
But confusion pervaded the field after Philip Barbour second baseman Alfred Isch caught a pop-up over his shoulder, a play where it wasn’t clear whether the Colts’ senior came down with the ball. The Colts appeared to think that East’s runners had left early, and with both the Bees on second and third having crossed the plate and headed for the dugout, Philip Barbour touched third and second, and the umpires declared a triple play.
After some deliberation between the Bees coaching staff and the officials, East headed back out for the top of the fifth. They would have to wait another inning before cracking the game open.
“Had a couple defensive miscues which we’ve got to clean up, and our guys know that. Had sort of a base running blunder, and we’ve got to address those mistakes and learn from it, and make sure those mistakes don’t happen again,” Price said.
East could have lost their handle on the game after the exasperating triple-play, and the Colts tallied a run after a one-out triple by Mason Halfin, but Tingler anchored the ship with back-to-back strikeout to clear the air.
East tacked on five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Music brought in Ian Graffius on an infield hit, and with Graffius and Tingler on base, Raddish cleared the left field wall with a towering blast, the first baseman’s second home run of the year.
Raddish also walked twice Tuesday, and hit a double to right-center to finish 2-2.
“Danny hasn’t been getting many pitches to hit this year,” Price said. “He’s been locked in for a couple weeks now, and that was a solid line drive, carried over the fence, can’t ask for anything more than that. Danny’s pretty locked in, he’s seeing the ball well and he’s hitting them hard.
“Danny’s at his best when he’s spraying the ball to the gaps — he had a nice shot to the right side too, they worked him on the outside and he put the ball into right field, he’s seeing the ball extremely well.”
East took a 10-2 lead in to the sixth, and held off the Colts to win their fourth straight and move to 8-7 on the year. Philip Barbour drops to 7-8.
After losing six in a row, East has put together a more positive streak as of late, and next face Parkersburg South on Friday.
“Just the enthusiasm of the guys overall,” Price said of what he’s seen from his players lately. “They seem to be gelling, they’re coming together, this is a good group of kids and they have the opportunity to do some very good things.”
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Owen Music: 1-5 2R, RBI
Connor Tingler: 3-4 2B, 3B, 2R, RBI
Danny Raddish: 2-2 2BB, 2B, HR(2), 2R, 3RBI
Carter Brown: 1-3 BB, RBI
Joey Alvaro: 0-3 HBP
Conner Graffius: 0-2 2BB
Ian Graffius: 2-4 R
Tanner Mayfield: 0-4 R
Brody Bledsoe: 2-4 RBI
Jakob Vincent: R, SB
Isaiah Ferrell: R
Connor Tingler (W): 5.2IP, 5H, 3BB, 11K, 3R, 1ER
Brody Bledsoe: 1.1IP, 2H, 1BB, 1K, 1R, 1ER
