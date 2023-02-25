FAIRMONT — Whether on the diamond or the gridiron, Fairmont Senior continues to churn out college athletes.
Two Polar Bears signed to college programs Friday, with Audrey Tobesman joining Bethany College softball and Landen Tasker making things official with Fairmont State football.
Tobesman, who hit .347 with an .853 OPS, 23 runs and a team-high 32 RBI’s last season, liked what she saw from a recent visit to Bethany enough to make her commitment.
“When I went up to meet the coach and the players they were super friendly, super inviting,” Tobesman said. “I just got along super well with them, the campus is beautiful and I can pursue the career I want up there.”
The Bethany Bison are coached by Brian Daley, and compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“[Daley] reached out to me via email because he saw some of my videos online,” Tobesman said. “He asked me if I wanted to come up and do a little clinic. I went up and had a great time, got along really well with him.”
A contributor with her bat as well as her glove, Tobesman said she is open to playing outfield or middle infield. Fairmont Senior head coach John Murphy thinks his senior standout can thrive all over the field.
“Audrey looked at a lot of different schools,” Murphy said. “I think for her life path, Bethany’s going to be the right choice for her. Their coach reached out to me, and I think she will fit well there. She can do just about anything out there, she’s the epitome of a utility player, and the best true outfielder I’ve ever seen.”
“I started coaching in ‘91, that covers a lot of ground. Some of the things she’d do in practice reminded you of Willy Mays, making catches over the shoulder, unbelievable. I’m excited for what lies ahead for Audrey.”
Tobesman helped Fairmont Senior to a 15-11 season last year, and is one of multiple Polar Bears in her senior class to sign on to college teams. Tobesman, named a team captain last year, said her time at Fairmont Senior has helped her grow as a player.
“Last year taught me a lot of how to take more of a leadership role, being a captain,” she said. “And also being able to communicate better with my teammates, listening to what they’re saying and be helpful talking to them, teaching them certain things and learning from them too.”
Tobesman plans to attain a duel major in computer science and cyber security, and hopes to get a job in cyber security post-college.
Landen Takser was rated as a Top 12 linebacker in West Virginia by Coalfields and Co. before the 2022 season, and was a member of the 2021 Polar Bears state championship team. After accomplishing plenty in Fairmont, the linebacker decided to stay close by.
“Fairmont just felt like home,” Tasker said. “I talked to some other schools and Fairmont just stuck out — always reaching out to me, checking up on me. Just making it feel like home before I even committed.”
Tasker was also considering Mercyhurst, Alderson Broaddus and Glenville State when he made his decision to be a Falcon.
“I think it’s a good fit,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “Tasker, he’s the kind of guy who enjoys the weight room, enjoys the offseason, the preparation that it takes to be able to compete at the college level. He’s someone who I think has personality traits and perseverance to be able to stick it out through the ups and downs of the transition from high school to college.”
Tasker moved to Fairmont in the middle of high school, playing the last two seasons with Polar Bears, the school leaving a mark on him in his time in town.
“It felt like home right away, some of the best football I’ve been a part of, the best team I’ve been a part of,” Tasker said.
Immediately diving into a big role on a team that won the state title his first year, the ability to adapt and fit into a new environment may be beneficial as Tasker jumps into yet another team.
“He was able to adjust to a new system and a whole new environment,” Bartic said. “That experience I think will benefit him as you make this kind of transition to a whole new scene, a much more intense environment as you go to the college level.”
Part of a dynamic linebacking room at Fairmont Senior with the likes of Michael Kruzel, Dylan Ours and Germaine Lewis, Tasker’s own abilities sprouted from the mental side of his game.
“He’s a committed student-athlete, whatever it is he’s doing he’s going to give it all of his focus,” Bartic said. “He pays attention to detail, whether that be in the weight room, conditioning, in-season, training and film prep, whatever is required he gives it his full attention.”
At Fairmont State, Tasker will be part of a linebacking room with its own share of talent, including Brocton Blair, a two-time All-MEC player.
“I’d love to go and learn from him and learn how to play in their defense,” Tasker said.
Tasker said he plans to major in nursing at Fairmont State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.