FAIRMONT — Taking a 22-13 lead after one quarter behind 13 points from Kennedy Beaty, the North Marion Huskies moved to 7-0 against the Philip Barbour Colts, winning 83-70.
Beaty finished Tuesday with 23 points, second-highest on the team behind only Olivia Toland, who scored 24. While Beaty scored 13 in the first quarter, the second was Toland’s time to shine, as the senior scored 11 in the frame to put North ahead 45-33 at the half.
The pair recorded seven threes between them, with the team making 10 in total.
The Colts tried to make some headway in the third, cutting the lead to 57-49 by the end of the third, but a 26-point fourth-quarter effort, led by Adryan Stemple’s 11 points in the quarter, stifled those efforts. Stemple finished with 14.
Three different Huskies showed up in three separate quarters as North improved to 8-0. Emma Freels finished with 11, Savannah Walls finished with seven, and Addie Elliott and Sidney Megna each had two.
For Philip Barbour, Averi Carpenter finished with a game-high 28 points. Six of the junior’s nine field goals were 3-pointers.
North next takes on Bridgeport on Thursday.
