FAIRMONT — Going into Thursday’s sectional game against Weir, North Marion head girls basketball coach Mike Parrish knew it’d be a steeper challenge than the two teams’ prior meeting in the regular season, when the Huskies ran over the Red Riders 90-36.
“Looks like they’ve gotten a lot better since we played them earlier in the year so we’re expecting a better game this time,” Parrish said the day before the game. “We’ve got to be ready to play.”
Parrish’s words came true when the two teams played Wednesday, but behind 27 points from Olivia Toland and 22 from Katlyn Carson, North still defended their homecourt by a comfortable margin, advancing past Weir and onto the sectional championship with an 88-62 win.
North exploded in the third quarter, scoring 38 points in the frame. Carson made eight field goals for 16 of her points throughout the third, while Toland made five field goals and a pair of free throws. The offensive outburst came after the Huskies held a 39-31 lead at halftime.
With Weir still very much in the game — thanks in large part to 10 first-half points from freshman Janai Turner — Parrish rethought his team’s strategy during the break.
“I think we were two for 20 from 3-pointers at halftime,” Parrish said. “I told them coming out in the second half, ‘No more 3’s. Pound it inside, get to the rim.’ And we did a better job of that.”
North’s two 3’s, coming off of shots from Addie Elliott and Brooklynn Markley, were the only two long-balls that the Huskies made on Wednesday. Yet North scored 49 points in the second opposed to 39 in the first, as the renewed focus on scoring inside led to 22 field goals in the second half, against 14 in the first.
“We didn’t score well inside or outside in the first half,” Parrish said. “Most of our buckets were transition, turnovers. It was good to actually set up and run some things and get some good shots inside.”
Carson’s 22 was made more impressive given that all of her points came from the field — the senior center did not attempt a free-throw. As for Toland, she was responsible for almost half her team’s makes from the charity stripe, going 5-6 from the foul line. Overall, North went 12-22 on free throws. Weir went 9-15.
Weir tightened things up in the second behind eight points from Turner and seven from Mea Kaufmann, as the Red Riders scored 23 points in the quarter, one of two quarters that Weir won — they outscored North 12-11 in the fourth.
Turner finished with a team-high 17 for Weir. Kaufmann ended with 16, Sophia Aperfine ended with 11, Olivia Baker had nine, Rayna Hoover had seven, and Maleea Faulks had two.
For North Marion, Toland and Carson led the Huskies in scoring, and were joined by Emma Freels’ nine points, Adryan Stemple’s eight, Kennedy Beaty’s seven, Savannah Walls’ six, Elliott and Markley’s three each, Sidney Megna’s two, and Kathryn Carson’s one point.
Sectional’s don’t provide too long of a break, as the No. 1-seeded Huskies are back in action Friday night against No. 3-seeded Wheeling Central Catholic, with North hosting the Maroon Knights at 7 p.m. in Rachel.
