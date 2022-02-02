RACHEL — Two dozen points from Olivia Toland and three other Huskies in double figures was more than enough for North Marion to overpower the Lewis County Minutemen on Tuesday, as they scored at least 25 points in each of the first three quarters to just barely miss out on the century mark in a 95-50 win.
The victory was North’s sixth straight and improved their record to 15-1, while Lewis County dips below .500 at 8-9.
Though Toland finished with the game-high, it was center Katlyn Carson who was most involved in the offense in the opening minutes. The senior finished with 14, one of four Huskies who scored double-figures, and 10 of those points came in the first quarter.
“We wanted to get it inside, get her going,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “We’re going to need her on Thursday, so it was good for her. She’s been getting better these last few games, and we’re going to need her down the stretch here.”
North Marion’s press was its usual suffocating self on Tuesday, as the Huskies forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter and 19 in the game. North led 27-12 after one frame of play.
Working from those forced turnovers, North was aggressive in pushing the ball up before the defense could set up and get any easy fast break baskets. The Huskies’ 23 assists reflected their ability to turn offense into defense. Emma Freels led North with six assists, while Toland had five and Carson had four.
“We made a lot of nice passes,” Parrish said. “When you’re flying around, you’re getting in transition, and making good passes good things are going to happen. When we’re doing that, that’s when we’re at our best.”
North was exceptional from the free throw line against Lewis County, going 19-23 from behind the line. The Minutemen were also accurate from the stripe, going 16-19 on the night. Lewis County got some extra free throws in the second quarter as they were in the bonus from the 4:51 mark of the second onward.
By the fourth quarter North led 77-38 and the Huskies emptied their bench. Players got to show their abilities in a balanced night of scoring for North. Toland had 24, Kennedy Beaty had 15, Carson had 14, and Adryan Stemple had 10, and eight Huskies scored at least five.
“When we have balanced scoring, that’s also when we’re at our best,” Parrish said. “Good to see everyone contributing, and that’s what it’s going to take from here on out.”
Toland’s 24 points and five assists went along with five steals. That tied a game-high, as Stemple and Carson also had five steals. Carson added four blocks in the defensive effort. Freels’ six assists came along with four steals and eight points.
Addie Elliott and Brooke Markley had seven points each, and Cierra Parker had five. Savannah Walls totaled three points and five rebounds. Aubrey Hamilton had two and Dominica Cain had one.
For Lewis, Elleonna Stump led the team with 10 points, with Emily Talbert close behind with eight. Ella Pinkney and Emma Pinkney each had seven.
With another big win under their belt, North turns their full attention to their biggest challenge of the season — a showdown with the No. 1 team in Class-AAA, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Thursday.
“We’ve been doing things throughout the whole year to prepare for that game,” Parrish said. “It’s always the big game on our schedule, the big intra-county rivalry, No. 1 vs. 2. Have to show up and be ready to play.”
