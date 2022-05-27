FAIRMONT — North Marion High bid farewell to its senior class Thursday, and as the now-former Huskies step forward into the next chapter of their lives, many of them left behind stellar athletic careers, and memories within their respective sports that they, and those watching them, will never forget. Looking back, here are just some of the top performances from the Huskies’ Class of 2022.
Kennedy Beaty
Jan. 12, 2022: against Philip Barbour, Beaty scored 23 points, including a 13-point first quarter, making four 3’s in the game in a 83-70 win.
Dec. 15, 2019: Beaty hits a 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime to beat a tough Frankfort team 67-66 that only lost three games that season.
Katlyn Carson
Feb. 12, 2022: Carson scores 25 points in the regular season finale, including a game-winning score with five seconds left to lift North Marion over Greenbrier East, 75-74.
March 9, 2022: Records 11 blocks and three steals in the Class-AAA quarterfinals against Keyser, a 61-23 win, playing hurt through much of the game after injuring her ankle in the first quarter. Also had 11 rebounds and five points. The 11 blocks were two short of the tournament record set by Jennifer Kurucz in 1984.
Feb. 24, 2022: Carson scores 22 points, grabs 19 rebounds and swats eight shots in a 88-62 sectionals win against Weir.
Dylan Composky
Oct. 22, 2021: Composky blocks two punts as part of a 60-6 rout over the Oak Glen Golden Bears. Composky recorded 10 blocked punts in his career.
May 11, 2022: Composky recorded a 18-04.50 in the long jump at Class-AA Region I Championship, qualifying for the state tournament.
Malachi Funkhouser
Nov. 20, 2021: Funkhouser rips off a 20-yard fourth-down conversion on a fake punt in the state quarterfinals. Huskies unfortunately lose 35-21 in the game.
Oct. 14, 2020: Funkhouser throws a fake-PAT two-point conversion to Derek Miller, hits a field goal and a PAT in a 43-0 win over the Chapmanville Tigers.
April 21, 2021: Filling in to the starting lineup during a 47-40 sectional semifinal game vs Weir, Funkhouser posts nine rebounds and scored a pair of buckets in a 9-0 run that put North ahead 40-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Brody Hall
Nov. 13, 2021: Hall rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown and throws for 143 yards and a touchdown as the Huskies won their first playoff game in 20 years while putting up the most points in school history in a 64-14 win over Grafton.
Oct. 27, 2020: Hall totals 261 yards (83 rushing, 179 passing) and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in a decisive 35-8 win over Lewis County.
Oct. 23, 2021: Hall throws for four touchdowns and runs for one more in a dominant 60-6 road win over Oak Glen.
Brody Hess
Feb. 5, 2022: Hess pins all three opponents he faces to be crowned the Big X 132 pound champion. Hess was also named the Conference Wrestler of the Year at the event.
April 21, 2022: Hess ends his time at the state wrestling tournament with a runner-up finish at 120.
Nov. 13, 2021: Hess rushes for 51 yards on just three carries as the Huskies rush for 355 total yards and win their first playoff game in 20 years while putting up the most points in school history in a 64-14 win over Grafton.
Kaden Hovatter
Nov. 13. 2021: Hovatter comes up with two third-down stops, including one sack, as the Huskies won their first playoff game in 20 years in a 64-14 win over Grafton. Also part of the offensive line that helped the rushing attack to 355 total yards.
Oct. 30, 2021: Hovatter helped pave the way on the offensive line for 314 total rushing yards in a 42-19 win over Frankfort. Also recovered a fumble on defense.
Sidney Megna
Jan. 28, 2022: Megna puts together four points and three rebounds in a 67-26 road win over Grafton.
Tariq Miller
Oct. 15, 2021: Miller totals 169 yards of offense and four total touchdowns — two receiving, one rushing, and one punt return — in a 37-7 win over Lewis County.
Sept. 25, 2020: Miller finishes with 170 receiving yards in a 41-20 win over Lincoln, catching three touchdown passes of 75, 10 and 54 yards, as well as a pick-six for good measure.
Feb. 6, 2022: Miller scores 26 points in a 59-56 victory over Weir, including nine in the fourth quarter.
March 9, 2022: Miller has a game-high 18 points in an underdog 49-40 regional win over Berkeley Springs that punched North Marion’s ticket to the state playoffs. Nine of his points came in a crucial 13-0 run through the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters that transformed a six-point deficit into a seven-point lead.
Logan Musgrave
Oct. 30, 2021: Musgrave helped pave the way on the offensive line for 314 total rushing yards in a 42-19 win over Frankfort. Also recovered a fumble on defense.
Nov. 13, 2021: Playing along the offensive line, Musgrave helps the Huskies rush for 355 total yards and win their first playoff game in 20 years while putting up the most points in school history in a 64-14 win over Grafton.
Dylan Runner
Oct. 7, 2020: Runner finishes 10th in the 2020 WVSSAC State Golf Tournament at Oglebay Resort with a +33.
Sept. 14, 2020: Runner takes home medalist honors at the Huskies’ quad match win at Tygart Lake Country Club, playing a masterful round en route to a 1-under 36.
May 4, 2022: Runner scores three runs and drives in a score in a 8-4 win over Class-AAA University.
Adryan Stemple
April 16, 2021: Stemple grabs 10 rebounds in the sectional championship against Weir, also scoring four points and tallying an assist all as part of a 9-0 run in the final minutes of the game to turn a 48-48 tie into a 64-54 victory.
Raquel Taylor
May 26, 2021: Clinches North Marion’s first-ever Tennis Regional Title with a 8-5 win over Oak Glen’s Kylie Conkle.
Cruz Tobin
Oct. 23, 2021: Tobin catches two touchdown passes and runs for another while racking up 60 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards in a 60-6 road win over Oak Glen.
April 5, 2021: Tobin scores a game-high 21 points on 5-8 shooting from 3 while also grabbing four rebounds and picking three steals in a 74-55 win over Lewis County, on a night where North Marion took time before the game to honor former principal Rusty DeVito.
May 1, 2022: Tobin singles, doubles, drives in a run and scores one himself in a 8-2 loss to Williamstown.
Abby Masters, Abbie Haught, Madison Hayes, and Adriana Heater
May 19, 2022: North Marion’s girls track team takes second place at the Class-AA State Meet in Charleston, the second straight year the Huskies were state runners-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.