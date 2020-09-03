FAIRMONT — The last time the Fairmont Senior High soccer team played a game last November, it all ended in an instant. The Polar Bears were gridlocked with Robert C. Byrd in sudden-death overtime with the Class AA-A state championship on the line.
Then in a matter of seconds, it was all over as Fairmont Senior Star Bubby Towns let loose on a long-range for the golden goal and the Polar Bears’ second ever state title.
On Wednesday, with Fairmont Senior opening it’s 2020 title defense against Morgantown, the stakes weren’t nearly as high nor the moment nearly as sudden, but it was the Polar Bears who once offered a brief flash of brilliance to start the 2020 season with a 3-1 victory over the Mohigans.
Fairmont Senior already had a 1-0 halftime lead, but coming out of the break, the Polar Bears tacked on two more goals in just a matter of minutes to take a 3-0 lead and essentially end it.
"Morgantown dictated the pace really well in the first half -- our first step was backwards in the first half," Fairmont Senior coach Darrin Paul said. "In the second half, we started taking the first step forward and we calmed down and possessed the ball. One thing we talked about at halftime is how we only had three shots in the first half, and I said, 'Guys, you need to have at least 10 shots in the second half. Test this keeper, get some rebounds, follow shots.'"
The first of the two rapid-fire scores was more fluke than anything else. Towns booted a long ball down the field attempting a routine clear, but Morgantown’s keeper misplayed it before the ball rolled over the goal line to give Towns a near full-field goal and Fairmont Senior a 2-0 lead. A mere two minutes later, it wasn’t luck, but hustle that led to another Fairmont Senior score and buried Morgantown in a 3-0 hole when FSHS co-star Jonas Branch followed up a Towns shot for the putback.
"The 90-yard, I'll definitely remember that for the rest of my life," said Towns, whose true highlight came on a late-game score when he played a beautiful cross chip pass by Nate Flower out of the via a deft one-touch shot attempt.
Towns and Branch finished the game with two goals each and Towns also added a pair of assists.
"I trust Jonas and I think we've always played well of each other," Towns said. "If he has an idea, I'll always go along with it and most of the time they work."
Kaelen Armstrong added the Polar Bears’ other goal, which served as the lone first-half score on either side. With the two teams still scoreless in the 29th minute, Armstrong broke on a loose ball about 10 yards from the top of the box. He quickly gained possession and let loose with no hesitation, squeezing the 30-yard shot inside the right post to give Fairmont Senior the 1-0 halftime lead.
Morgantown got a goal each from Muhammad Uqaily and James Percified in the loss, with the former coming in the 48th minute and the latter in the game’s final minutes with the result already decided. The Mohigans' offense threatened on several other occasions, especially in the first half, with long balls and in-air cross setups.
Fairmont Senior's defense — with star senior Isaac Branch and Cale Beatty as the unit's bulwarks at the two center back spots — was able to fend off just enough of Morgantown's attacks. New FSHS goalkeeper Eli Day tallied saves by going full extension in the 14th and 24th minutes, and junior outside defender Carson Mundell saved another near MHS goal by clearing the ball right off the goal line after Day abandoned the goal in pursuit of a long ball.
"Our defense is going to be a work in progress. We're replacing a really nice keeper in Angelo (Sabatino) and we're replacing Seth (Stilgenbauer) in the back, so we have a couple of first-year starters back there," Paul said. "But the nice thing I like is Isaac and Cale and I thought they did a nice job of teaming together and making sure guys were in the right position. Morgantown has some really nice forwards — I mean Caden Carpenter is the real deal and we shut him down."
