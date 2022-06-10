FAIRMONT — North Marion’s Tariq Miller, Brody Hall and Kaden Hovatter are set to share a field one last time Saturday at noon, as the three Husky seniors will represent Marion County at this year’s North-South Football Classic.
Hall, Hovatter and Miller may feel comfortable with ‘North’ on their jerseys, as they’ll suit up for the North Bears against the South Cardinals. The two teams will play at South Charleston High School on Saturday, due for a 12:00 p.m. kickoff.
The Bears— which last year were coached by North Marion’s Daran Hays— and Cardinals have been practicing for the game since Sunday, June 5.
For this game, North’s head coach will be Brian Thomas from Musselman. He will be assisted by Hampshire’s Aaron Rule, Roane County’s Paul Burdette, and Moorefield’s Matt Altobello.
South’s head coach will be Brad Dingess of Spring Valley, and he will be assisted by Huntington’s Billy Seals, Spring Valley’s Trevor Stacy, and Huntington’s Ray Brooks.
North’s trio of players have plenty of accolades under their belts— Miller is this past season’s Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year, and a multi-time all-state performer. Hall and Hovatter have themselves been named to all-conference teams and all-state honorable mentions lists. They fit right in among the top talent set to face off in South Charleston.
“I knew coming into this week that everybody in this room are the best players in the state,” North’s Thomas said at this week’s North-South Media Day. “And I knew that I was going to have the opportunity to coach some of the best players.
“The thing I’ve been blown away with is the young men that they’ve been. These guys on my staff can tell you the same thing— we’ve been told, ‘yes sir’ so many times. With the politeness and manners that they have, there’s a reason that they’re the best players in the state — because a lot of them are the best young men in the state.”
Besides training and practice, extra-curricular activities— like swimming excursions and attending Atlantic League baseball games— highlight the week-long experience for the athletes present.
The game, first played in 1934, serves as a showcase for well-known players in West Virginia, and also gives a platform to athletes from smaller schools who might not have had a spotlight throughout their athletic careers. For many of the players assembled in Charleston, the game will give college scouts a final look at their talents.
“There’s so many small school kids on both teams that could play for anybody who I didn’t know being a Triple-A coach,” Thomas said. “People say Single A football or even Double A football is at a lower level and it is not. There is so much talent out there. We have guys that played for small Single A schools that would’ve been multi-year starters for us at Musselman that are great football players. I’m just blown away by the talent.
“I was probably most nervous for that first practice coming in and not knowing all these guys personally. But getting to see them, we’ve evaluated them pretty quick, and tried to put them in positions where they can be successful.”
For North Marion, Miller already has his future plans worked out, as he signed on with Glenville State’s football program in February.
The game will be broadcast on WCHS-TV.
