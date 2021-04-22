East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers, top, wrestles Buckhannon-Upshur’s Nathan Cornette in the Big 10 Conference Tournament 138-pound championship bout last month. Boyers became the 21st wrestler in state history and the first in East Fairmont history to win four career state championships when he won the 138-pound state title on Thursday in Huntington. For a full recap of the state tournament, visit timeswv.com.