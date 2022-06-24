FAIRMONT — Frank Skubis has been running summer basketball clinics for three decades.
Currently on the coaching staff of the reigning state champion Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, Skubis was the head coach at Clay-Battelle when his interest in summer camps was piqued 30 years ago — by a simple delivery to his home.
“When I was the head coach [at Clay-Battelle], I got some mail,” Skubis said. “It was from a man by the name of Stan Kellner. He is the guy that originated the “Yes I Can” method of teaching basketball, and his program was called basketball cybernetics.
“I bought his material, and I really liked it, so I wrote him a letter to work his basketball camp that he held in Tiffin Ohio. He hired me to work, and I’d like to think he must’ve like what I was doing, because before long he asked me to run camps in West Virginia.”
Kellner, the author of multiple books about different sports, created a signature cybernetics method of training, one that Skubis has helped migrate to West Virginia.
Skubis is once again hosting his “Yes, I Can” basketball camp, from July 11 to July 14 at Fairmont Senior High from 9 a.m. to noon each day, with an “Early Bird” segment a half hour before camp starts for kids who want to put in a little extra work.
The camp is for boys and girls in grades four and up, and uses a unique style of training.
The clinic will indeed focus on fundamental skills such as individual and team defense, post and perimeter skills, fast break concepts, ball-handling and free throws, but coupled with mental instruction, in the vein of the basketball cybernetics program of which Skubis is a disciple.
“What I have found out, is that the cybernetics part of the program is showing the kids there is a mind-body connection,” Skubis said. “You have to have this mind-body connection if you want to reach your full potential. Basketball cybernetics teaches you how to use your mind to work with your body.
“I use this example at all my clinics — I ask my campers to think when they’re on the foul line, when you’re in a critical situation at the end of the ballgame. Have any of them been asked to relax? And of course all these kids have had their coaches or teammates tell them that. Then I’ll ask, how many coaches or people have taught you how to relax? No one ever does that. That’s the mind-body connection. We’ll teach you how to relax your mind so that your body can do what it should do for them.”
As such, along with the physical instruction the campers will receive, they also receive instruction on mental concepts such as relaxing their body, setting goals and visualization skills.
Skubis and fellow Fairmont Senior assistant coach Jason Morris are running the camp, along with some players from the state championship squad. Skubis also said he hopes to have head coach David Retton come in on one of the days, to help teach the campers team and individual defense.
The basketball cybernetics program is a unique idea, to be sure, but one that Skubis says he has received an overwhelming positive response for in his 30 years of running camps.
“Normally you bring the kids in, and they’re a little skeptical about the things we talk about because it’s totally different than anything that they’ve heard,” Skubis said. “But the one thing that I’ve found over the years doing this, is that once you start, for example, with our ‘ultimate shooting method,’ the kids find the ball starts going in a lot more. And once the ball starts going in, you pretty much have them.”
Interested parties can register for the “Yes, I Can” basketball clinic at the Skills by Skubis Facebook page, or by phoning Frank Skubis at 304-363-3022, or texting him at 304-816-7982.
