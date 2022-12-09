FAIRMONT — It’s business as usual for the North Marion Huskies — but that’s not to suggest any sort of laxity on their part.
The usual for North, for the longest time, has been fixing their eye upon Charleston, the place where the Huskies have consistently landed.
North Marion has made it to the state semifinals each of the last two seasons, and the urgency — and motivation — is high inside the locker room.
“Last year, our goal was to be state champs, and we got beat in the semis,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “So we’re going to look to build on that and go to the next step. We got two seniors this year and this is their last chance to do it.”
“I think where we left off last year is still in the back of our minds,” junior point guard Emma Freels said. “We want to do better than last year so everybody’s coming in and working hard.”
Out of the gates of a long season, North Marion has faced two quality teams in their first two games, losing to Wayne 71-57 on the road in their season opener, and bouncing back with a 51-43 win over Hampshire.
In those games, the Huskies’ have put to the test certain improvements that, before the start of the season, they identified as points of improvement.
“We have a lot of guards, so rebounding is one of the big things we have to focus on and improve on,” senior guard Addie Elliott said.
“Shooting. Last year I think was one of the worse shooting teams that we’ve had in a long time,” Parrish said. “And so far this year we seem to be shooting it better. I hope that continues into the season.”
On the shooting front, North made seven three-pointers in their first game, three each from Emma Freels and Brooklyn Jackson, and one from Olivia Toland. In their second game, a win over Hampshire, the Huskies made two, one apiece from Toland and Jackson.
Jackson, a freshman guard, has scored well to start the season, with 15 points in the season opener and a team-high 14 in the win over Hampshire.
Jackson, as well as sophomores such as 5-foot-10 center KeirraBelle Harbert, and 5-foot-9 forwards Aubrey Hamilton and Kathryn Carson, have played legitimate roles to open the season as young players that Parrish hopes can fill vacated roles.
“We’ve got a lot of younger kids playing,” Parrish said. “Some of them got experience last year, some of them got a lot of JV experience last year. We’re looking to get them more advanced, get them to up their game because they need to help out right now.”
Along with the youngsters, first team all-state guard Olivia Toland is back for her senior year, along with Addie Elliott. All-state honorable mention Emma Freels returns for her junior year, as does guard Maya Kotsko.
Toland led the Huskies in scoring, assists and steals last year, averaging 20 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and one block each game last season. Freels averaged 11 points per game as a sophomore.
Sophomore forward Savannah Walls, a season-long starter last year as a freshman and all-state honorable mention in her own right, has been injured to start the year.
North sees several key players from last year’s playoff run depart, including second team all-state center Katlyn Carson, Adryan Stemple, Kennedy Beaty and Sidney Megna.
Turnover is nothing new for high school sports though, North Marion included.
“We had four good seniors last year that we’re going to miss,” Parrish said. “Every year you have kids that graduate but at the same time the next kids come up. That’s the approach we take, get the next group ready to go and continue on what we’ve been doing.”
Turning a new group of players into the best team they can be is the perpetual challenge for coaches, and for the players part, they are eager to enter the crucible and refine their skills and chemistry through competition.
“Our awareness in game situations,” Toland said, when asked what area’s she’d like to see year-to-year improvement in. “At states last year, you’re put in tough situations so I’d like to see some close games this year just to prepare us for tournament time.”
Rest assured though, no matter what challenges North faces, the Huskies will look to retain their identity that has delivered them four state championships in Parrish’s nearly two-decades at the helm — and the identity they hope can deliver them an opportunity for their first title since 2018.
North has a trademark full court press, breakneck speed and plays aggressively on both sides of the ball.
“As long as I’m coaching that’s how we’ll play and if we’re not playing that way I’m probably not coaching,” Parrish said. “We’ll press and run and get up some shots.”
North Marion next faces Weir at home on Monday.
