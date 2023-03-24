WHEELING — Tickets are on sale for the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
The nation's oldest statewide sports fete is sponsored by the W.Va. Sports Writers Association and honors statewide award winners from multiple sports along with the induction of two members of the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame — former Super Bowl winning quarterback and West Virginia University star Jeff Hostetler plus Mike Carey, the winningest in-state college basketball coach.
No tickets are sold at the door of the public event which starts at 4 p.m. The advance ticket sales deadline is May 1.
Tickets can be purchased from the following outlets: Charleston Gazette-Mail (Rick Farlow), Huntington Herald-Dispatch (Tim Stephens), Wally & Wimpy's Sports Digest (Jim Workman), Beckley Register-Herald (Gary Fauber, Dave Morrison), Lootpress (Tyler Jackson), Clarksburg Exponent-Telegram (Michael Minnich), Connect Bridgeport (Chris Johnson), Morgantown Dominion-Post (Cody Nespor), Parkersburg News-Sentinel (Jay Bennett, Kerry Patrick), Martinsburg Journal (Rick Kozlowski) or W.Va. Sports Writers Secretary-Treasurer Doug Huff in Wheeling.
Along with honoring the athlete award winners in 11 high school sports, the Victory Awards Dinner honors the Amateur Athlete of the Year (Hardman Award), College Coach of the Year (Furfari Award), High School Coach of the Year (Van Meter Award), and the Doug Huff Award for a high school senior exhibiting hard work, leadership, determination, heart and hustle.
The Gene Morehouse Award for sports journalism will be given to Frank Giardina. Two Kennedy Foundation Scholarship recipients to be feted are Brett Phillips of Wheeling Park and Ezra Bagent of Martinsburg.
The Sunday night Sportsline program at MetroNews, hosted by Travis Jones and Greg Hunter, will broadcast from the event site.
History of the Victory Awards Dinner, including statewide award winners and members of the Hall of Fame, may be found at wvswa.org.
