The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches Basketball League’s 77th season concluded last weekend, with a repeat champion crowned to cap off the year.
On eb. 5, Walker Association defeated Gwynn 54-49 to repeat as champions in the league’s high school division.
Gwynn’s Alex Culp scored a game-high 17 points Sunday, while Trey Longwell of Walker Association led his team with 16 points. Jaxon LeMasters scored 12 and Connor Tingler scored 10 for Gwynn, while Zeighshaun Meade scored 14 and Keisean Clay added 11 for Walker Association.
The All-Tournament Team was comprised of Cam Pescel from Saretta Church; Jacob Fridley from Covenant Church; Will Jones of St. Anthony’s; Alex Culp and Connor Tingler from Gwynn; Keisean Clay and Trey Longwell of Walker Association. The Most Valuable Player was Zeighshaun Meade.
Church league is sponsored by the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches.
For more information contact Rev. James Saunders 304-365-2170 or james.saunders@k12.wv.us
