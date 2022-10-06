RACHEL — Two teams looking to build momentum heading into the end of the regular season had to settle for a 1-1 tie Thursday, as the North Marion Huskies got some late-game heroics from sophomore Savannah Walls to draw even with the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
The Bears had held onto a slim 1-0 lead following Marin Parker’s in-close score in the 24th minute, but with just over a minute to play, a yellow card against the Polar Bears for tripping gave the Huskies a free kick from the right wing, 30 yards away from the goal.
Walls stepped up to take the kick, and lofted a ball high over the defense, cresting in the perfect spot— just underneath the crossbar, and just out of reach of the opposing keeper. The clutch strike tied the game, and there’d be no second surprise for either team, as the remaining time drained away without a score to break the gridlock.
“I saw a minute and 18 seconds up on the board, and I was just thinking ‘I do not want to lose this game, I’m tired of losing,’” Walls said. “So, the thought was to make this 1-1. I put it in, and obviously I was pretty happy.”
The two intra-county teams earned praise from their respective coaches after the bout, which saw plenty of physical play and constant battling.
“The effort was great— we won the ball over the entire field,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King said. “We won it in front, we won it over the middle, we won it in the back. We just didn’t get shots to fall tonight. We took a lot of shots, and only one of them fell. Some nights are lucky, some nights are unlucky, tonight was unlucky.”
“Our girls never quit,” North Marion head coach Garett Mock said. “They pushed, they never quit. We knew [Fairmont Senior] could pass the ball well, so we told our midfield they had to control it. We subbed them often and they stepped up to the plate, they listened to me.
“I’m very proud of the whole team, any time we needed something done they all did it. They all played their roles. We knew it was going to be a tough game going in and we were ready.”
Defense prevailed through the early minutes, with highlights coming from both sides. The Polar Bears nearly took an early advantage in the 7th minute, with a scrum in North Marion territory resulting in the ball rolling towards North’s goal— with a Bear in hot pursuit— but one too many touches in setting up the shot allowed Husky keeper Kayla Moore to dive on the ball and extinguish the play.
North Marion got opportunities from each of their three corner kicks Thursday, but Fairmont Senior made plays to turn away each chance.
Janissa Hayes struck a leaping header in the 14th minute to redirect North’s first corner kick, and Polar Bear keeper Elizabeth Amos reacted fast to a header off North’s third corner kick in the 75th minute to make a save, one of five for Amos on Thursday.
Fairmont Senior struck first off the foot of Marin Parker in the 24th minute, as the senior reacted quick on a follow-up shot from point-blank range after a kick from midfield bounced forward off the crossbar, and a touch from the Bears’ Tillie Cinalli ended up settling the ball inches away from the right post.
Fairmont Senior won the possession battle Thursday, with Tillie and Adaline Cinalli displaying quickness in getting to the ball in the midfield, and them alongside Kate Gribben and Natalie Hannigan winning balls and keeping the pressure on North Marion’s defense.
But the Husky backline of Walls, Gabby Conaway, Aubrey Barrett and Megan Darrah played their usual strong game, and while Fairmont Senior did well to possess in North Marion territory, for long stretches it was all they could do to keep moving the ball around the perimeter.
Fairmont Senior registered five shots on goal Thursday, while North Marion registered six.
Things were getting desperate for North in the final minutes down 1-0, and a change in strategy subsequently got the Huskies possession along the sideline. A pass to Bella Haymond drew a yellow card and got North the kick they needed to tie the contest.
“We were pushing up our outside defensive backs, we were putting as many up on offense as we could,” Mock said of the final few minutes. “We were telling them where to be, because they’re defenders, they don’t always go up there for offensive plays. We were coaching them through it, and they listened to everything we had to say.
“Both sides played a very tough game, I think that’s why the end result ended in a tie. Wish it was a win, but I cannot do anything but applaud my girls for how hard they fought through that entire game.”
North Marion has one more regular season game on their schedule, an away game against Preston High School. Fairmont Senior has three more, with their next being an away game against Oak Glen.
