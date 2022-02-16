FAIRMONT — Tuesday was a big night on and off the court for Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz, as she posted a career-high 40 points against the East Fairmont Bees in an 89-47 win, and was also recognized before the game for a $1,000 donation to Marion County’s MCPARC youth basketball league that she made.
Washenitz used the money she was awarded through winning last season’s Gatorade West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year award to make the donation, and got some good karma afterwards. The senior set the tone from the first quarter onward, scoring 16 in the opening frame as her Polar Bears led East 22-8 after one.
Washenitz finished with 40 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists to pace the Polar Bears. The career night came even amid a self-described stretch of rough shooting.
“Getting to the rim,” Washenitz said of the keys to her performance. “My 3 wasn’t falling and it hasn’t been falling these past few games, so that’s something I’m going to try to focus on a little bit more even though that’s something I focus on every day. I think going to the rack was something that helped me get to that 40 points and something that helped our team get the victory.”
“Played extremely hard,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “Played like a senior, did what she was supposed to do. I was very proud of that effort. Played on both ends of the floor too, not just on the offensive end, she did well on the defensive end too.”
Defense was a big key for Fairmont Senior on Tuesday. The Bees turned the ball over 37 times as the Bears put on the press for the first three quarters— a stretch in which East committed 34 of those 37. Pressuring the length of the court, Fairmont Senior forced long passes that hung in the air and let the Bears seek them out, and get easy baskets as a result.
Fairmont Senior shot 8-15 in the first quarter and 50.9% on the game.
The Bees fought back in the second quarter, with Kenly Rogers going for 14 points of her own during that stretch, as the sophomore guard turned up the tempo and pushed past the press often. The Bees’ 18 points in the second was their most of any quarter and East trailed 48-26 at half.
The third quarter saw the Bears truly crack the game open. In a three minute stretch, from the 4:30 mark to the 1:30 mark, Fairmont Senior forced seven turnovers, allowed zero points, and grew the lead to 75-33. They led 79-33 going into the fourth.
“I thought we were able to get in transition which helps us,” Hines said. “By being able to accomplish those goals we were able to make the most layups. The team that makes the most layups is usually going to win the game. That’s how it goes. I thought our kids played hard. No disrespect to their team, they played hard, they’re doing a good job over there. They’ve got their team scrapping. But at the end of the day when you have our five seniors you expect a performance like that.”
Along with Washenitz’ 40, Fairmont Senior got 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and a block from Meredith Maier. Laynie Beresford scored 15 along with three steals a rebound and an assist. Reagan Blasher finished with three rebounds two assists and a steal. Cam Morgan scored four points, dished two assists and nabbed a steal. Emily Starn and Haley Harris each had two, while Claira Hager had one.
For East Fairmont, Rogers led the way with 25 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jalyn Jenkins scored five points, and Tarayn Myers scored four. Morgan Cochran scored four along with recording two rebounds a block and a steal. Kinley Opas likewise had four points, as well as two steals and an assist. McKenzie Moyer had two points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks. Halie Lambert had a point, a steal, a block and two rebounds, and Marissa Haymond had two.
Before the game, there was a ceremony celebrating Washenitz’ donation, which she says had a big impact on her personal journey with basketball.
“It’s kind of where it all started for me,” Washenitz said. “I played in MCPARC, I couldn’t even tell you the age I was when I played there, that’s how young I started there. And at the time, I was one of the very few girls that played in that league. I was playing against my brother and his friends, it was a program that helped me find my love for the game. To this day I’m still thankful for that program because it’s giving so many young females and males the opportunity to start what I did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.