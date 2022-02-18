FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears checked off all the boxes Thursday against the Lincoln Cougars.
Starpower? Try Marley Washenitz’ 38-point, 10-rebound, 10-steal triple-double.
Team effort? Nine Polar Bears scored throughout the night.
Defense? Rebounding? Shooting? Fairmont Senior showed it all in their 78-42 win against Lincoln inside the Fairmont Field House.
After dropping 40 points vs. East Fairmont, Washenitz followed that performance up with 38 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals, an assist and a block against Lincoln. The senior scored from every area— nailing three 3-pointers, going 7-8 from the stripe, and displaying her skills around the basket, converting a couple and-one while shooting 54% from the field overall.
“I would definitely say this is probably the best ball I’ve played in all four years of high school,” Washenitz said after the game. “I think it’s just showing that my hard work’s paying off.”
While the hard work is certainly paying dividends in the present, a prime motivation for Washenitz is what will come after the conclusion of this season.
“I think I’ve been putting in the most work this year, more than any of the last four years,” she said. “One, knowing that I report to college soon, two, knowing that I have to be prepared for the college that I do choose. College is a big motivational push for me to get better and it’s definitely translating on the court.”
Seventy-eight points over two games is plenty to impress a coach, but Fairmont Senior’s Corey Hines was actually more focused on her work on the opposite end.
“Honestly, she’s playing great defense too,” the Polar Bears head coach said. “She’s causing so much havoc, and it’s not just scoring. She’s playing all five positions an she’s making things happen, rebounding. You want a player that can fill the stat sheet, that’s the whole goal to be considered a really good basketball player and that’s one of the things she does.”
The positives extended past another monster performance from Washenitz. A plethora of Polar Bears put in major contributions that aided in the win.
Meredith Maier finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and was a huge reason for Fairmont Senior extending their lead in the second quarter. Maier snagged three offensive rebounds in the second quarter alone as the Polar Bears used eight second chance points to grow a 22-16 lead at the start of the second to a 46-24 lead at halftime.
Maier finished with seven offensive rebounds overall as her team finished with 21 collectively.
The second quarter was also Fairmont Senior’s best period when it came to forcing turnovers. Lincoln turned the ball over eight times in the frame, as the Polar Bears started the quarter on a 11-0 run. The Cougars would tighten their play and only commit eight turnovers throughout the remainder of the game, but they couldn’t fix their rebounding issues too.
“The shots we were taking weren’t bad shots,” Lincoln head coach Rob Hawkins said. “I know we were tired because [Ashlyn] Riley and [Megan] Tucker had to play the whole game. Riley was getting some shots there late. I’m glad we cut the turnovers down, but the second half they started killing us on the offensive glass. We know we’re undersized, everybody’s bigger than us, we get it. But we still have to put a butt on someone and there were too many times where we didn’t put a body on someone the second half.”
Tucker finished with 20 points for the Cougars while Riley finished with 12.
The second quarter was important in more ways still for the Bears. Players like Camryn Morgan, Haley Harris and Claira Hager got involved in the second and were a big part of the momentum Fairmont Senior got from there on out.
Morgan finished with five points and four rebounds, Harris finished with two points, three rebounds and three assists, and Hager added a point and a rebound by the time it was all said and done.
“The hardest thing about coming off the bench, usually you don’t play a whole lot, so you want to be perfect and you’re afraid to make a mistake,” Hines said. “That’s one of the things we try to take out of it. We want you to play free, we want you to flow. And I thought Cam did an excellent job of flowing and getting the extra rebounds, keeping things alive. Then Haley gave great minutes, and so did Claira, they gave great minutes. They came in, and they contributed to the flow. There was a point in time when they were in the game and Marley came out, and the game continued to still flow. That’s what we want.”
“I think it’s a really big confidence booster for them,” Washenitz said of her teammates. “I think that’s something a lot of bench players struggle with nowadays is their confidence. They get hard on themselves, they want to make sure they’re doing good so the starters and the coaches are all happy with them. It was a really good confidence booster for them, and for us starters, because we know they can really get in there and can do that.”
For the rest of the Polar Bears, Laynie Beresford scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Emily Starn added six points on a pair of 3’s to go with three steals, two assists and a rebound. Reagan Blasher had three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. And Abby Shuck drilled a 3-pointer near the end of the game for good measure.
Fairmont Senior’s regular season comes to a conclusion Saturday on the road against Preston before the Bears turn their attention to sectional play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.