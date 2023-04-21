RACHEL — Though they played their Class-AAA opponent to a draw through four innings, the North Marion Huskies (9-13) ultimately came up short against the University Hawks (17-4) on Thursday, 10-1, after a blink-and-you’d-miss-it blitz in the fifth and sixth innings.
After falling down 1-0 in the first, North Marion’s defense and starting pitcher Rayden Satterfield locked down the Hawks for the next four innings.
As for their offensive efforts, the Huskies tied things up in the bottom of the fourth after a wallop by Haley Smith went for a ground rule double over the right field wall, putting Smith on second and moving Bella Talkington on third.
Adrianna Floyd followed Smith’s shot up with a pop up to no-man’s land in right field that got down. Talkington scored easily, but Smith was thrown out at the plate.
North tied the game 1-1, and although University was able to stack runs in the next two innings to end the game in six, the Huskies had some positives to look back on.
“Our girls came out here with the right attitude today and played hard,” North Marion head coach Lacey Parker said. “Just had one bad inning. You take that away, we’re right in the ball game. Proud of them for not giving up and playing all the way through.”
University started the fifth with a bunt single by Ashlyn Weaver. A sacrifice bunt by Bree Royce moved Weaver to second. University followed that up with four straight hits which flipped the game far into the Hawks’ favor.
Kelsey Park sliced a ball to down the line into right field for a standup triple which scored Weaver. Maddie Campbell drilled a ball down the line to left, the ball getting all the way into the corner of the park after a bad angle by the outfielder. Campbell — and Park — both scored on an inside-the-park home run to put University ahead 4-1.
Anna Argabrite followed the unconventional four-bagger with a single to shallow right, and Olivia Masoner came up to the plate and smoked a ball over the wall for a more usual home run, increasing the Hawks’ lead to 6-1.
North couldn’t fire back in their turn at-bat, going down in-order.
Ally Jansen led off by drawing a walk in the sixth for University, and after a bunt single and an error in the field in back-to-back batters, the bases were loaded for Park. The sophomore infielder blasted a bases-clearing double to put University up 9-1.
Park advanced to third on a ground out, and North Marion recorded their second out on an infield fly. After the catch, the Huskies threw home, though it did not seem like Park was breaking for the plate. The throw bounced short and passed the catcher, allowing Park to then break for home and score.
University was able to hold North in the bottom of the sixth and trigger the run rule to end the game an inning early.
University’s big offensive day was a continuation of stellar play from the Hawks. Through their current three-game win streak, University scored 15 runs against Robert C. Byrd, 22 runs against Preston, and 10 against North Marion. They play Keyser on Friday.
With Thursday’s game, North Marion now prepares for their portion of the Big X Conference Tournament, which the Huskies host this year for the first time. East Fairmont will play Fairmont Senior at 5 p.m. while North Marion will play Elkins at 7 p.m.
