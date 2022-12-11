RACHEL — At halftime, there was really nowhere for Winfield High to go but up.
After converting only two field goals throughout the first half to trail 20-7 against the North Marion Huskies, the tables turned on the two teams in the second half. Winfield's offense surged to life while the Huskies struggled from the field in a come-from-behind 41-38 road win for the Generals on Saturday.
"We shot the ball really well in preseason," Winfield head coach Travis Tarr said. "Their guards made it really physical for us. We knew how strong and physical they were going into the game. At the end of the day we just weren't making shots, like there was a lid on that thing.
"We got good looks — I told them at halftime, 'Guys we've got the looks we need, keep shooting, if we miss 30 more of them then we miss 30 more of them, but they're going to start falling.'"
North Marion led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter, with a pair of baskets inside from Harley Sickles and a pair of 3's from Caden Morris, which got the Huskies on the right footing.
The second quarter did not include much offense to speak of, with one field goal between the two teams — a layin by North's Preston Williams. The Huskies led 20-7 at halftime.
While Winfield seemed locked off from their basket, the Huskies started to feel the effects of the General's own defense slowing their pace.
"I thought we guarded the ball pretty well," North Marion head coach Steven Harbert said. "They took a lot of 3's and weren't making them, but they just kept shooting them. Some of that's on them and some of that's on us actually guarding the ball real well."
"They decided to give token pressure to slow us up," Harbert said. "I don't want to play slow, I think that takes away some of our strengths. But if you want to play in Charleston you've got to be able to play both ways. If a team slows you down, you've got to be able to play in the half court, and there were times tonight where, in the whole second half we didn't execute in the half court."
Halftime adjustments for the Generals also included paying greater attention inside to Sickles, fronting the senior big man, a change that had ripple effects through the rest of North's offense.
"We had worked in practice, on the scouting report, to front him, take him away heavy on the backside if they started playing through him," Tarr said of Sickles. "We needed to get more physical with him early on. At halftime we made the adjustment to get a little heavier help on the backside. He's a good player, he made us work."
"Guard-play wise, we didn't play very well," Harbert said. "We didn't give ourselves the angles to throw it in to him. If you go back and watch the film sometimes Harley may be standing instead of actually going to post. We get the ball reversed to get it in to him, but they did a good job of being just as physical as we are. It was like a football game."
After outscoring Winfield 20-7 in the first half, North was outscored 18-34 in the second half. They held a slim two-point advantage by third quarter's end, 25-23.
Winfield took their first lead of the game with 4:00 to play off two free-throws from Toby Laughery, who finished with nine points. The two freebies capped a 12-0 run for the Generals who pulled ahead 28-27 at that point.
The Generals were out-rebounded and held to a lower shooting percentage than the Huskies, but a 20-11 free throw differential advantage was the difference Saturday.
Winfield went 12-14 from the line in the fourth quarter alone.
"It's something we put a lot of work in to," Tarr said of his team's free-throw shooting.
The teams exchanged big shots down the stretch. A Cole Malnick 3-pointer off a Harley Sickles offensive rebound tied the game at 30 with 3:15 to play. Another Malnick 3-pointer put the Huskies ahead 33-32 with 2:25 left, but an and-one lay-in from Winfield's Griffith Cody gave the Generals a 35-33 lead, and one that they would hold onto for good.
Sickles would slam home a dunk with under a minute left and Casey Minor managed to come up with a steal on the ensuing defensive possession to give North Marion the ball with 24 seconds to go, but the Huskies couldn't convert, and Winfield salted the game away at the free throw line.
For North, Sickles and Malnick tied for the team-high in scoring with 10 each, Sickles also grabbed nine rebounds. Morris scored six, Landon Frey scored five, Williams chipped in four, while Casey Minor scored three.
For Winfield, Griffith Cody led all scorers with 16, Toby Laughery scored nine while his brother, Tanner Laughery, scored five. Drew Dillard and Musick each scored four, while Will Rice scored one point and Jaxson Cunningham scored two.
North Marion next faces Chapmanville on the road on Dec. 16.
"Our effort was great tonight," Harbert said. "It's not all negative. I thought our energy was pretty good, I saw some things out of some guys that I wanted to see tonight. When we go to Chapmanville there's a few more guys we're going to play to see what they got as well."
