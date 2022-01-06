FAIRMONT — On Jan. 3, when players, coaches and athletic directors from throughout East Fairmont history converged on the school to celebrate the 100th game between East Fairmont and Barrackville/North Marion — which fell precisely 100 years from the very first game between the two — what stood out most was how intertwined that history was.
Current coach Tyrone Asterino played for former coach Brad Butcher, who himself was a former player under Jim Cale, and the fourth-highest scorer in team history, with 1,189 career points.
Former athletic directors were able to chat with the players of yesteryear who they grew up watching. Current players doubled as proud sons as Bees senior Garrett Haymond watched his father Chris accept a plaque as the all-time leading scorer in school history, with 1,340 points. And by night’s end, East Fairmont had captured a victory, as some of the greatest figures in East Fairmont basketball history got to see what’s in store for the years to come.
“Kudos to coach Beck [James Beckman] as our AD and girls coach, a tremendous activity tonight for past players,” Asterino, second in career coaching wins with 164, behind only Gary Hawkins’ 214, said. “It was great to see some of those guys that, when I was a young assistant, they were on Hawk’s [Gary Hawkins] team. He did a hell of a job.”
“The tradition speaks for itself,” Beckman said. “Out of 25 top scorers, 15 are here, the other 10 are deceased, but you’ve got family members representing them. Others that couldn’t make it have a family member or a friend representing them. I’ve got nothing but thank-yous for recognizing us, East Fairmont can’t thank them enough for the time they’ve put into our athletic program. This is the least that we can do for them.”
With many making long voyages to get to East — second all-time leading scorer Kevin Loudin made the trip up from Charleston, South Carolina, 12th all-time scorer Nick Moreman’s son came down from Cleveland, Ohio — figures from all different generations got to meet and exchange stories.
“It’s nice to have a reunion and see some of the former players,” Brad Butcher, 1970 graduate, fourth-highest scorer in school history, and winner of 51 games over four years as a head coach at East, said. “That’s what’s the most fun, seeing the other guys.”
“I remember when I was in grade school, watching some of these guys play, Butcher, Hawkins and those guys,” Rick Morgan, class of 1972 and former athletic director and multi-sport coach, said. “They were just unbelievable players. I still say I don’t know of anybody that shot the ball any better than Brad Butcher. He was an unbelievable shooter. There wasn’t a three-point line then, everything was two points.”
“Watching guys like Brad Butcher, Garry Hawkins, Nick Moreman’s son is here, Kevin Loudin, I got to watch a lot of these guys who made a lot of history, basketball-wise,” Bob Brookover, former athletic director for 21 years as well as a football, wrestling, and assistant track coach, said.
“To see these guys come back, share stories with each other, to see these young folks — our middle school basketball team is here, plus some of the youth kids — that’s what you want,” Beckman said. “These guys, they’ve left their legacy, and for these kids to carry on the tradition, it’s all you can ask for and it’s great as an athletic director and a sports junkie from East Fairmont to see.”
At the heart of all their stories and memories was how East Fairmont impacted them as athletes in school and as adults beyond.
“It’s like anybody else who’s played at a high school, it’s home,” Butcher said.
“All that stuff carries over. What you do in athletics carries over into your personal life.”
Looking around the room, it was hard not to notice how many different hats many of the alumni had worn at the school — most notably, playing for the school, and then later coming back to coach.
“You just have good memories of when you were here,” Morgan, who coached football and girls basketball, said. “You come back and you want to help your school do good, help them win games, win a championship.”
“A lot of it would just have to do with the players themselves,” Butcher, another one of those former players who came back to coach, said. “It would have a lot to do with the faculty that was here, the teachers that were here, the coaches that were here.”
Monday was not just a time for reminiscing, it also functioned as a symposium for basketball minds spanning generations to weigh in on the biggest differences in the team that they’ve seen from when they first started their careers at East Fairmont to where they are today.
“My favorite memory was when we came out of the old school and went to the new school here,” Brookover said. “This school was built in ‘93, and that was my favorite memory, to come up here and have all new facilities and everything. It was one of those things — ‘Build it and they will come.’ We started winning a lot of championships then. We won quite a bit after coming to the new school. A lot of people here are too young to know what it was like at the old school.”
“Kids are getting a lot bigger, a lot stronger, and a lot faster. I don’t know about talent-wise, but they got a lot more facilities than they used to have back then. They’ve gotten a lot bigger, and they’ve done that themselves. They’ve done that all themselves.”
Some of the biggest differences came on the women’s side of sports. The Bees girls team is earning its stripes this season, currently 5-2 on the year, but Monday allowed former members of East to reflect on the very beginning of the program.
“I was here in ‘81, we were still at the old school, when Bill Malone took the girls’ program over and got that started,” Butcher said. “He did a great job of getting girls basketball started. This would’ve been back when Title IX came in, and we were looking at who was going to practice at what time in the gym. The boys had always been in there at 3:00, but I started rotating with Bill Malone, he would practice at 3:00 some days and I would practice at 3:00 some days. I can remember the early days of Title IX and the women just getting started and Bill Malone was really great with that.”
All the figures of East Fairmont past — players, coaches, athletic directors and others — were recognized and celebrated before and during the Bees’ game against North, and though it’s clear that much has changed since they walked the halls of the school, it was in those moments that the enduring qualities of East Fairmont High School shone through.
“I wanted our guys to stay in the moment, not get caught up in the ceremonial stuff,” Asterino said. “But yet, Haymond’s dad, he plays for me right now, Garrett does, his dad’s our leading scorer. That’s special, I want him to see his dad receive that award, because that’s special. I thought that they did a very nice job and I think we stayed in the moment.”
“The enthusiasm of this school is unbelievable,” Brookover said. “You can watch our football games, whether we win them all or lose them all, there’s going to be the same amount of people at the games. I always thought that was fantastic about this place, the enthusiasm never waned. It was always even-keel, wasn’t up then down if the team starts losing or anything, it was always fantastic. You can see it here tonight, you can see it all the time.”
