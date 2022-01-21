FAIRMONT — While the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have been at the mercy of winter’s decidedly harsh weather since Jan. 14 — when they faced the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on the road — the games they have played this year have shown their full potential.
Eight games down, and eight authoritative wins. The Bears are a perfect 8-0, with an average margin of victory of 32 points. They’ve never so much as experienced a single-digit victory to this point, and their play on the court — and colossal differential accompanying it — has them ranked No. 3 in the latest Class-AAA AP Poll, behind the Logan Wildcats and defending state champion Shady Spring Tigers.
On defense, they’ve been dominant, and on offense, it’s looked easy. The Bears are shooting 53.9% from the field as a team, and they’ve turned it over just 80 times on the year — that’s 10 a game. Across from them, their opponents have been hounded into 18 turnovers a game and an average of just 46.4 points per game.
At the heart of their success has been their play in-close. Fairmont Senior owns a 286-197 advantage in total rebounds over their opponents, and, interestingly, a 45-9 advantage in total blocks.
The interior prodigiousness comes from a number of different directions, but all of them start from the same place — ball movement.
“When we get good movement, we’ll get that inside-outside game,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said after a win vs. Bridgeport on Dec. 22. “We’ve got two very big, aggressive, strong guys inside. Are we going to pound it inside? No, we’ve got to move the ball. We move the ball, guess what, the ball’s going to have a chance to go inside. You don’t move it, it’s not going to go inside because [the other team’s] going to cheat if you’re just standing, if you’re stationary.”
Making a defense move via the pass has opened up driving lanes and given Fairmont Senior’s opponents more opportunities to make mistakes. And, like Retton said, the Polar Bears have the personnel to capitalize.
The towering tandem of Eric Smith and Desean Goode, has elevated the Bears on both sides of the court. Smith owns a stat line of 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his senior season. Goode, a junior, has put up 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on 74.3% shooting.
“We’ve got two guys, 6-6, 6-7, 300 pounds, DeSean’s 185, 190,” Retton said after a Dec. 31 win over Robert C. Byrd where the pair combined for 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. “We got two big guys, solid guys.”
The duo work well together, with Smith’s bruising style and Goode’s high-flying play able to coexist just fine against opposing lineups, and the luxury of trotting out two players standing at least 6-foot-6 ensures the Bears can always have at least one full-sized big man on the floor. To no surprise, an overwhelming edge in rebounding and blocks has followed.
For all the good things Smith and Goode do for the Bears, when it comes to their ball-movement that has enabled Fairmont’s offense to work at its best, it’s sophomore Zycheus Dobbs who serves as the team’s engine.
Dobbs leads the Polar Bears in scoring with 18.5 points per game and assists at 6.4 per game, and is doing it all while slashing 66.0/36.4/64.5 from the field.
No Polar Bear has attempted more field goals than Dobbs, who has taken the reigns of the offense in just his second year in high school. Possessing great body control and touch around the rim, Dobbs has an incredible burst and can get to any spot on the court whenever he wants.
Perhaps even more impressive than his athleticism is his 4.25 assist-to-turnover ratio despite having the ball in his hands every possession. Dobbs’ ability to take care of the ball has been invaluable, and uncanny for a player so young.
Traits like those helped propel Dobbs to the all-state second team as a freshman, but in year two, it’s his progression on defense that has left an impression on his coach.
“He worked hard defensively last year,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said after the Bears’ win against Byrd. “He’s taken his defense up to another level this year. Not only is he one of our better players, he’s going to guard the toughest assignment every day ... I don’t think I took him out one time, and his defense was outstanding, his vision of the floor, he gave us an outstanding game.”
Dobbs led the Polar Bears in scoring and assists with 20 and six against Byrd while also adding five rebounds, four steals and a block in one of the sophomore’s strongest performances this season.
Three steals and 1.6 blocks per game put a stamp on Dobbs’ defensive improvement, and with a stat line so well-rounded, it’s hard to find any holes left in his game.
If there’s one thing to poke at for Fairmont Senior, it’s their free throw shooting. It’s only a bit above their field goal percentage, at 57 percent. That number might lead one to believe the Polar Bears lack shooters, and on that front players like Dobbs, Pharoah Fields (38.1 3-PT% on 42 attempts), and Dom Vianni (39.4 3-PT% on 33 attempts) will need to keep firing away to keep defenses honest.
Fairmont Senior’s next opportunity to pick up where they left off is Friday at Lincoln. When they do finally get back on the court, their goal should be simple. Pick up where they left off.
