FAIRMONT — The conference championship, Marion County championship, and regionals all loom overhead, and high schools within the BIG 10 are trying to sharpen their skills in preparation for the matches ahead. The BIG 10 championship starts bright and early, at 9:00 a.m. on Monday in Bel Meadows. The Marion County Championship follows that, set for 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fairmont Field Club.
FAIRMONT SENIOR
Monday, Sept. 13 at Pines Country Club
Peters Township 322
Wheeling Park 331
Morgantown 343
Fairmont Senior 363
The Polar Bear’s Monday matchup had them travel down to Morgantown in a play-six, keep-four format. Finishing their 18 holes at a fourth-place finish, Logan Huffman shot 84, Caden Musgrove shot 90, Landen Barkley shot 91, and Landon Rowan shot 98.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Green Hills Country Club
North Marion 165
Bridgeport 166
Fairmont Senior 169
Lincoln Non-Qualifying
Wednesday saw Fairmont Senior and North Marion at odds with each other, with Bridgeport in the mix as well, and Lincoln participating as well, though they were a non-qualifying team. For North Marion, Dylan Runner shot 37, good enough to share medalist honors with Bridgeport’s Conner Messe. Will Lemasters shot 40, and Evan Hall shot 40 for a first-place finish.
For Fairmont Senior, Logan Huffman shot 40, Landon Barkley shot 40, and Caden Musgrove shot 41.
EAST FAIRMONT
Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Apple Valley Country Club
Bridgeport 190
East Fairmont 195
Elkins 223
Robert C. Byrd 231
The Bees took to their home course on Tuesday, placing second out of four teams. Jacob Laya shot a 46, Traijon Cather shot a 46, Hunter Bragg shot a 51, and Greyson Stewart shot a 52.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Stonewall
East Fairmont 189
Phillip Barbour 199
Lewis County 217
The Bees came out on top in decisive fashion at Stonewall. Two East Fairmont players tied for medalist honors, as Tanner Bartholow and Blake Hunt both shot 44. Traijon Cather shot 48, and Jacob Laya and Greyson Stewart both shot 53, with only one of the scores going towards the final of 189.
NORTH MARION
Monday, Sept. 13 at The Elks Course
Buckhannon-Upshur 170
North Marion 177
Elkins 205
The Huskies started off in what turned out to be a two-horse race between Buckhannon-Upshur and North Marion. Dylan Runner and Evan Hall led the way for North in their second-place finish, shooting a 40 and a 43, respectively. Evan Coffman and Landon Hitt both shot a 40 for Buckhannon-Upshur. Elkins top performer was Tanner Miller with a 43.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 at University
University 173
North Marion 183
North Marion had a Tuesday one-on-one against University High School, where Dylan Runner turned in a solid score of 41, Michael Tarley and Will Lemasters shot 45, and Evan Hall shot 52. For University, Landon Spiker was the medalist, shooting 37. North Marion finished their week off on a high note, taking a first place finish on Wednesday against Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, and Lincoln.
