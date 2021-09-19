FAIRMONT — The conference championship, Marion County championship, and regionals all loom overhead, and high schools within the BIG 10 are trying to sharpen their skills in preparation for the matches ahead. The BIG 10 championship starts bright and early, at 9:00 a.m. on Monday in Bel Meadows. The Marion County Championship follows that, set for 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fairmont Field Club.

FAIRMONT SENIOR

Monday, Sept. 13 at Pines Country Club

Peters Township 322

Wheeling Park 331

Morgantown 343

Fairmont Senior 363

The Polar Bear’s Monday matchup had them travel down to Morgantown in a play-six, keep-four format. Finishing their 18 holes at a fourth-place finish, Logan Huffman shot 84, Caden Musgrove shot 90, Landen Barkley shot 91, and Landon Rowan shot 98.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Green Hills Country Club

North Marion 165

Bridgeport 166

Fairmont Senior 169

Lincoln Non-Qualifying

Wednesday saw Fairmont Senior and North Marion at odds with each other, with Bridgeport in the mix as well, and Lincoln participating as well, though they were a non-qualifying team. For North Marion, Dylan Runner shot 37, good enough to share medalist honors with Bridgeport’s Conner Messe. Will Lemasters shot 40, and Evan Hall shot 40 for a first-place finish.

For Fairmont Senior, Logan Huffman shot 40, Landon Barkley shot 40, and Caden Musgrove shot 41.

EAST FAIRMONT

Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Apple Valley Country Club

Bridgeport 190

East Fairmont 195

Elkins 223

Robert C. Byrd 231

The Bees took to their home course on Tuesday, placing second out of four teams. Jacob Laya shot a 46, Traijon Cather shot a 46, Hunter Bragg shot a 51, and Greyson Stewart shot a 52.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Stonewall

East Fairmont 189

Phillip Barbour 199

Lewis County 217

The Bees came out on top in decisive fashion at Stonewall. Two East Fairmont players tied for medalist honors, as Tanner Bartholow and Blake Hunt both shot 44. Traijon Cather shot 48, and Jacob Laya and Greyson Stewart both shot 53, with only one of the scores going towards the final of 189.

NORTH MARION

Monday, Sept. 13 at The Elks Course

Buckhannon-Upshur 170

North Marion 177

Elkins 205

The Huskies started off in what turned out to be a two-horse race between Buckhannon-Upshur and North Marion. Dylan Runner and Evan Hall led the way for North in their second-place finish, shooting a 40 and a 43, respectively. Evan Coffman and Landon Hitt both shot a 40 for Buckhannon-Upshur. Elkins top performer was Tanner Miller with a 43.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 at University

University 173

North Marion 183

North Marion had a Tuesday one-on-one against University High School, where Dylan Runner turned in a solid score of 41, Michael Tarley and Will Lemasters shot 45, and Evan Hall shot 52. For University, Landon Spiker was the medalist, shooting 37. North Marion finished their week off on a high note, taking a first place finish on Wednesday against Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, and Lincoln.

