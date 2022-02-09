FAIRMONT — For North Marion’s Olivia Toland, the past few days were an exercise in delayed gratification.
The Huskies’ star junior reached the 1,000 point milestone in North Marion’s Feb. 4 game against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, but amid the chaos of the highly-anticipated contest, as well as it being an away game, Toland’s achievement was not recognized until North’s Monday matchup against Liberty.
That game, a 89-54 victory for North Marion in which Toland led her team with 18 points, provided a moment of celebration for the 2021 all-state performer, as well as a chance for reflection.
“I worked really hard to get to where I am today,” Toland said Feb. 8. “And this is something I always wanted to accomplish for myself. I’m really glad I got to do with my team by my side.”
“Just a great accomplishment for her,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “We had a shortened season last year so that cost us about 10 games, and she still got to 1,000 as a junior. It’s a great accomplishment for her, very impressive, and she puts a lot of time in and works hard. That’s what it takes to be successful.”
Toland’s point total stands at 1,040 after the Huskies’ game against Preston, as North finished up a double-header with a win, their record improving to 17-1 record. With just one game left in the regular season, Toland achieved her milestone in the nick of time, and can now focus on a playoff run with the Huskies.
North Marion is no strangers to the playoffs, making it to the state semifinals last season and winning the 2018 championship over Wyoming East, 72-62. Toland’s freshman year, the 2019-2020 season, was cut short due to COVID before a state champion could be crowned, but the Huskies did win their sectional title and advanced past Petersburg and Bridgeport in the eventually-abbreviated state tournament.
Toland’s time spent on contending North Marion teams was an ordeal that has helped shape her into a star on today’s Huskies squad, currently ranked No. 2 in Class-AAA.
“Definitely just my experience,” Toland said, when asked what she’d learned through her career. “When I was a freshman, never having played high school basketball, that first year we played the Top 5 teams all in a row, and we made it to states that year. All that experience playing in a bunch of close games has really helped me.”
“When she came in as a freshman she was already ready to play,” Parrish said. “We had a good group of seniors, and some older kids that were there with her. She was more of a role player back then, now she’s one of our main players and that’s the biggest thing, making the jump from being a role player to being one of the main players on the team, and she stepped up for it.”
North’s final game is at Greenbrier East on Saturday, Feb. 12.
