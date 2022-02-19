FAIRMONT — After Thursday's preliminary round, day two of the WVSSAC High School Swim State Championships provided a finale to an exciting swim season.
Fairmont Senior's girls team was the sole team from Marion County to qualify for Friday's Championship Finals, and they placed fifth out of 24 qualifying teams.
Competing against larger teams of swimmers, Fairmont Senior head coach Rob Clevenger was happy with how his team finished out their season.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Clevenger said. "I think we did well, we brought in nine girls, and with some of the teams you see coming in, we're one of the smaller swim teams in comparison with some of the larger schools. There's no classes in swimming. I think we did really well and we'll look to improve on that in the future but we did really well with a fifth place finish."
The Polar Bears totaled 94 points as a team, behind strong performances from multiple swimmers. Audrie Smith finished sixth overall in the 100-yard breaststroke. Alexis Ramsey placed sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly. Ashlyn Bennington placed 10th in the 500-yard freestyle and 11th in the 100-yard backstroke. Mia Abruzzino placed third in the 500-yard freestyle.
As for their relay teams, the team of Bennington, Caroline Hamilton, Ramsey and Abruzzino placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and fourth overall in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The quartet has been exceptional for the Polar Bears throughout the season. Bennington and Ramsey are both juniors, while Hamilton is a freshman. Abruzzino, the senior of the group, was instrumental in getting the Polar Bears a medal in the last relay of her tenure as a Polar Bear.
"The relays are the most fun part, and just to be able to get a medal with the people on your team, it's just really a great memory that I'll remember forever," she said.
"I'm proud of the girls and what they did," Clevenger said. "They all contributed well. We had several showing in the top six to get us some points, and then our relays do really well and they helped us with the third and fourth place finish really moved us up in the standings."
Abruzzino's bronze finish in the 500 freestyle was a highlight for Fairmont Senior— one of the many that the senior Polar Bear has made throughout her high school career.
"She came back really well and competed well and finished her senior year just great," Clevenger said. "It was great to see her on the comeback there on the 500 and swim with heart. Also on the relays, to be able to pull those together for us so we held our position from the qualifying preliminaries yesterday."
"I'm really excited that I could pull through for third place," Abruzzino said. "It's a little bittersweet that it's over, but I'm just glad that I pulled through and did what I needed to do."
State Championship Team Rankings Top 10:
1. George Washington— 207
2. Morgantown— 192
3. Buckhannon-Upshur— 122
4. Bridgeport— 114
5. Fairmont Senior— 94
6. Hurricane— 72
7. Wheeling Park— 70
8. John Marshall— 62
9. Huntington— 46
10. Spring Mills— 45
