FAIRMONT — The WVSSAC’s Executive Director said there are no immediate plans for additional COVID-related restrictions on the upcoming fall sports season, and that most modifications would be left up to individual counties and schools.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, spoke at the Annual Big Ten Conference/WVSSAC regional meeting Thursday at East Fairmont High, and went over the expected procedure for the upcoming fall sports and band season.
“We have not put any restrictions on fall sports whether it be for practice, games, attendance, anything,” Dolan said. “What we have all said, all three people — the governor, state superintendent, and our office — is that this year that needs to be a local decision. Your county health department, your county board of education, and the school can decide when to change those modifications.”
As the CDC updated its guidelines on the use of masks in late July, advising that people regardless of vaccination status “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” and as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus rattled national health officials, new questions about additional restrictions come fall were bubbling up to the surface.
Dolan informed the athletic directors and principals present at the meeting that fall sports and band will begin with no modifications or mandates coming down from the SSAC. Dolan made it clear, though, that the situation is fluid.
“As always, as it’s been through COVID for a year and a half, everything we say is subject to change,” Dolan said.
Dolan did offer clarifications about the current protocols surrounding team outbreaks and vaccinations.
“Because everybody has had the chance to get vaccinated at this point, our position is, in regular season, games will be a forfeit if you have to miss it because of quarantining,” Dolan said.
“What I was told yesterday, and I think everybody else was told, if you have the vaccination you do not have to sit, you do not have to quarantine. If you were wearing a mask when you were exposed to that person, you do not have to quarantine.”
In an example of the ever-changing nature of the situation, Dolan later received clarification that both people involved in the exposure had to be wearing masks in order to avoid a quarantine period.
Dolan explained that for an athlete to qualify as being vaccinated, he or she must have received the standard two doses and waited 14 days after the second dose.
“You can’t wait until the day of the game and say ‘Huh, we need to get people vaccinated,” Dolan said. “It’s going to take a long time to get fully vaccinated, so if [athletes] are interested, I’d get it now because that clock will tick on them to get it done.”
This offseason looked completely different from last year’s summer period, when team’s summer programs were postponed and in some instances canceled, and strong restrictions placed on aspects such as group size and practice procedures.
While Dolan did not put forward any state-wide restrictions, he did touch on the importance of each individual county reviewing their own situations and implementing what restrictions they feel is appropriate.
“All those modifications we put in last year — working in small groups, don’t share equipment — they were all good,” Dolan said. “They were all effective. So just because there is no restrictions now — I would continue to use some of those[precautions] when possible.”
With sports like golf already having started and most others starting by the end of the month, each county and school will have autonomy over themselves, at least for the moment.
“Right now everybody seems comfortable moving forward in the direction we’re going, so everybody should be out to practice,” Dolan said. “Those are our only changes for COVID. Again, the restrictions we put in last year are certainly welcomed to be used for your recommendation for this year.”
