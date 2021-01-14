FAIRMONT — The WVSSAC charted the complete path for the resumption of high school sports on Feb. 15 by releasing the updated sports calendar for both winter and spring sports on Wednesday.
The WVSSAC’s updated schedule comes just two days after Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that winter sports teams can return to practice Feb. 15 as long as the school’s respective county is not labeled red on the DHHR statewide COVID-19 metrics map.
The WVSSAC’s schedule released Wednesday does permit each sports — swimming, wrestling and boys’ and girls’ basketball — to begin practice on Feb. 15, with actual games eligible to begin March 3 for wrestling, swimming and girls’ basketball, and March 5 for boys’ basketball.
Spring sports will be eligible to start practice on March 15, according to the WVSSAC’s updated schedule, with games slated to begin April 12.
The state cheerleading competition, which was originally set for Dec. 12, has been rescheduled for March 20.
The WVSSAC’s new dates for state championships for winter sports are as follows:
— Swimming: April 20-21, at Mylan Park Aquatic Center, Morgantown
— Wrestling: April 21-22 for Class AA-A, April 23-24 for Class AAA, at Mountain Health Arena, Huntington
— Girls Basketball: April 27-May 1, at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
— Boys Basketball: May 4-8, at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
The WVSSAC’s new dates for state championships for spring sports, meanwhile, are as follows:
— Tennis: June 3-5, in Charleston
— Track: June 10 for Class A, June 11 for Class AA, and June 12 for Class AAA, at Laidley Field, Charleston
— Softball: June 22-23, at Little Creek Park Complex, Charleston
— Baseball: June 24-26, at Appalachian Power Park, Charleston
