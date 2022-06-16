FAIRMONT — With the dust settled on an exciting baseball season, the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association have begun to release their all-state teams, recognizing the top performers of the year that was. Class-A released earlier in the week, and Marion County’s local players earned plenty of spots among the ranks of the Class-AA teams, released on Wednesday.
Nine Marion County players made the cut between the first-team, second-team, and honorable mentions — Evan Dennison, Cole Malnick, Gunner Riley, Mayson Jack, Clay Hershberger, Gavin Blair, Cruz Tobin, Connor Tingler and Sam Viani.
Fairmont Senior
The state championship runner-up Fairmont Senior Polar Bears earned two spots on the first team, one second-teamer, and two honorable mentions.
Polar Bear senior Evan Dennison and junior Gunner Riley made the first-team as an outfielder and a utility player, respectively.
Dennison led Fairmont Senior with a 1.478 OPS in 118 plate appearances, batting .457 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 16 stolen bases, 37 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Manning center field, he also finished with 51 putouts and no errors over the season.
“Coming into his senior season we had big expectations for him,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said of Dennison. “He had made a commitment to WVU football, so the pressure was kind of off, and Evan came out to have fun this year and it showed. He had a great season from the get-go.”
Though Dennison had started for the Polar Bears since his freshman season, part of the leap in productivity Fairmont Senior saw from their center fielder came with a change in approach at the plate.
“He just went up with the approach this year that he was going to put the bat on the ball,” Ricer said. “And if it was going to get him a single or a double, a triple or a homerun, he was good with that. He stopped looking for one thing, he was looking to put the ball in play. And his numbers proved that his approach worked.”
Riley’s .459 batting average led the Polar Bears, as did his 48 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. The Polar Bears’ leadoff man homered five times, while walloping 13 doubles and three triples for 34 RBI.
“The kid is ultra-quick,” Ricer said. “Too many people just looked at him and said ‘Oh, we can throw fastballs by this kid,’ and they find out that’s not the case. Gunner’s been our spark plug, and he puts the barrel on the ball. They’ve both just done a great job all year.”
A pair of Polar Bear pitchers joined the ranks of the all-state selections, with Mayson Jack making the second-team, and Sam Viani named honorable mention.
Jack allowed just 16 runs across 57.2 innings this year for a 1.94 ERA, striking out 65 players with a remarkable 3.25 K/BB ratio. The junior stepped up his game in the postseason, pitching a one-hitter in regionals against Keyser, and a complete game victory in the state semifinals against Robert C. Byrd.
“You look at his pitch-to-pitch performance, one thing he started doing better, a lot better, is he quit trying to out-think everybody,” Ricer said. “There were a lot of times he’d get down 3-0 or 3-1 and he’d try to outthink the guy instead of just going out and pitching.
“That cost him from being able to finish two or three games where he came up one or two batters short of a complete game. Then by the time you get down to the state tournament, and in the state semi-finals he throws a 86-pitch complete game, because he just went out and did his job — and it was a great job.”
Though Jack burst on to the scene this season and surprised with his dominance, his late-season heroics were anything but a surprise to his coaches.
“Everybody looks at Mayson and they’re like, where did he come from?” Ricer said. “But if you go look at his numbers from the beginning of the year, he started off the year great too.”
Sam Viani made the honorable mentions list after a sophomore season where he pitched to a 2.13 ERA, racking up 59 strikeouts and going 6-0 in 42.2 innings through the regular season, sectionals and regionals. In the field, Viani also helped his own cause with a .329 average, 27 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
The pair form a formidable duo, and both have years left in their careers.
“You can’t take anything away from [Viani], he had a great year,” Ricer said.
“We looked at those guys as being our 1A and 1B.”
Gavin Blair also made honorable mention, as the senior led the Polar Bears with eight home runs and 38 RBI. Slashing .368/.500/.793, the power-hitting third baseman also finished with 11 doubles and 36 runs scored on the season.
Blair was also a plus on defense, leading the Polar Bears with 46 assists at the hot corner.
“Watch Gavin at the plate, he hit some shots that just amazed me,” Ricer said. “He had more than one 400-plus foot foul ball that ended up in the little league B-ballfield. He hit a home run this year that one-bounced into the A-ball fence. When he hit it, there weren’t too many questionable balls. He produced some bombs in some key times.”
North Marion
The North Marion Huskies got to enjoy plenty of talent on the diamond this year, with Conference Player of the Year Cole Malnick being named to the All-State First Team, while senior outfielder Cruz Tobin was named an honorable mention.
Malnick dominated on the mound and at the plate in 2022. The junior blew through his 41.2 innings of work as a pitcher, striking out 73 batters while walking just 19. He finished 6-2 on the year with a 2.54 ERA.
As a batter, Malnick hit .458, racking up 33 hits, including eight doubles, two triples, and three home runs. The two-way standout drove in 28 runs and scored 30 runs himself, also stealing 18 bags.
“As far as Cole, we could always count on him and his ability,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “We expected an awful lot from him, and usually he did what we asked him to do. Yes, he made a couple errors through the year, but as far as work ethic and talent, he exceeded anything we asked him to do. Everybody has a couple bad games here and there, but overall, he’s a great, great player, and a great young man to coach.
“I’m looking forward to next year with him, I hope he gets even better, which he should, just because of nature. He’s just a great young man and when you have him there on the mound or at the plate, you know he’s going to give you 110 percent.”
Tobin wraps up his high school playing career after a season where the centerfielder mashed to the tune of a .464 batting average and 39 hits. Tobin finished with six doubles and a triple along with 20 RBIs and 31 runs scored.
The senior also showed off his speed throughout the year, stealing 19 bases and playing great defense while patrolling centerfield.
“Cruz is definitely going to be missed in the lineup. Offensively, defensively, his base running — and I’m upset with the sports writers, because we made it to the state finals in ‘21, and we didn’t make it because of one player. We had several good players, and Cruz was one of those good players, and I really felt he deserved all-state honors last year too.”
“He’s played exceptionally well the last two years, and I really felt this was overdue, that he deserved it last year as well.”
East Fairmont
The East Fairmont Bees came away with two selections from the WVSWA, one second-team honor, and one honorable mention.
Two Bees made the all-conference teams earlier in the month, and those same Bees — Clay Hershberger and Connor Tingler — received another accolade with all-state honors Wednesday.
Senior centerfielder Clay Hershberger was named to the outfield of the all-state second team, following an explosive season as the Bees’ year-long leadoff man.
Hershberger collected 41 hits this season for a .451 batting average. The senior reached base in over half his at-bats, finishing with a .536 on-base percentage.
Hershberger’s speed was a huge addition to East Fairmont this season as well. Capturing 29 stolen bases and running down many-a fly ball in the outfield, Hershberger finished his career with the Bees on a high-note.
“Clay was a catalyst for our team all year offensively,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “Highest batting average on the team, led the team in steals — as Clay went, we pretty much went, as far as our offense goes.
“He had a pretty good year at the plate, as well as in the field. Defensively, couldn’t ask for a better center fielder to roam out there and cut the gaps off. He did a nice job for us on the mound as well when we called upon him ... Couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Connor Tingler had some big shoes to fill as East Fairmont’s ace this season, and performed well in the role. In his junior season, Tingler threw 47.2 innings for a 7-4 record.
He finished the year with a microscopic 1.47 ERA and punched-out 73 batters on the year. He’ll go into his senior year with a honorable mention already under his belt.
“Connor was our No. 1 this year,” Price said. “Had the strikeouts, 70+ on the season, did an excellent job of keeping batters off-balance. Proud of him. First-team all-Big 10, and then honorable mention, he’s very deserving, he pitched a great year for us.
“And when Ting wasn’t pitching, he was our shortstop, made some great defensive plays. He hit the ball well at times, just a very smart baseball player and we expect big things from him next year.”
The complete teams are below.
First team
P – Cam Manns, Shady Spring, Jr.
P – Collin Cottrell, Sissonville, Sr.
P – Dawson Maynard, Logan, Jr.
C – Atticus Goodson, Independence, Sr.
C – Jake Ramey, Logan, Jr.
Inf- Nathaniel Junkins, Robert C. Byrd, Sr. (captain)
Inf – Jacob Howard, Wyoming East, Jr.
Inf – Michael McKinney, Independence, Sr.
Inf – Kerry Collins, Bluefield, Sr.
OF – Korbin Bostic, Logan, Sr.
OF – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Sr. Sr.
OF – Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.
Util -Josh Lovell, Shady Spring, Sr.
Util – Gunner Riley, Fairmont Sr., Jr.
Util – Cole Malnick, North Marion, Jr.
Second team
P – Mayson Jack, Fairmont Sr., Jr.
P – Luke Sperry, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.
P – Tanner Sipes, Independence, Sr.
C – Bryson Redmond, Bluefield, Soph. (captain)
C – Peyton Clark, Frankfort, Sr.
Inf – Brody Dalton, Chapmanville, Jr.
Inf – Garrett Williamson, Logan, Jr.
Inf – Ryker Brown, Bluefield, Sr.
Inf – Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, Jr.
OF – Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont, Sr.
OF – Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville, Sr.
OF – Will Bright, Herbert Hoover, Sr.
OF – Aiden Slack, Logan, Jr.
Util – Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.
Util – Carson Brown, Independence, Sr.
Honorable mention
Tyler Baldwin, Braxton County; Clay Basham, Independence; Ryan Beasley, Herbert Hoover; Gavin Blair, Fairmont Senior; Noah Broadwater, Kesyer; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Trey Butcher, Chapmanville; Colten Carpenter, Sissonville; Levi Cassidy, Wayne; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Cruz Tobin, North Marion; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; J.P. Girod, Nicholas County; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Hunter Harmon, Bluefield; Seth Healy, Keyser; Caleb Henson, Winfield; Alex Johnston, Shady Spring; Dustin Keener, Grafton; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Will Kirkendall, Chapmanville; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Andy Lester, Independence; Stevie Loftis, Sissonville; Johnny Lopez, Lincoln; Konner Lowe, Logan; Cameron Lynch, Frankfort; Tyler Mackey, Shady Spring; Michael Martin, Lincoln; Jacob Meadows, Shady Spring; Griffin Miller, Scott; Tyler Ooten, Mingo Central; Alex Pritt, Nicholas County; Hagen Summers, Nitro; Tyson Thompson, Chapmanville; Connor Tingler, East Fairmont; Jared Vestal, PikeView; Sam Viani, Fairmont Senior; Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East
