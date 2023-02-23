FAIRMONT — Stella Episcopo’s next destination after high school is close by, within walking distance of Fairmont Senior High, however, she may be more comfortable running.
Fairmont Senior’s Stella Episcopo made it official on Thursday, when she signed with the Fairmont State cross country team and keeping close by, something she expressed is important to her.
“It’s close to family,” Episcopo said. “[Proximity] was very important. My family’s my life, I love them a lot.”
There is family at Fairmont State right now, too: Episcopo’s cousin, Carlina Jacquez, who is also a former — and future — teammate of hers, currently a junior with the cross country program.
“It’s a great opportunity for Stella and I’m really happy that she’s running at Fairmont State,” Fairmont Senior head coach Mark Offutt said. “She can go up there, join her old teammate Carlina, and try to build something up there.”
Episcopo joins the Falcons after a career with the Polar Bears that included state championships in both her freshman and sophomore years, and runner-up finishes as a junior and senior.
“She came in with a group of about five girls, and those girls really worked hard and gave Fairmont Senior a solid team for four years,” Offutt said. “They won two state championships and had two runner-up finishes while they were there. That’s impressive for any group, any sport.”
Offutt pointed to the senior group of Episcopo, Nevaeh Premo, Madison Awbrey and Reece White as important leaders through that four-year stretch that brought the Polar Bears to the pinnacle of state competition multiple times.
“They were a very loud freshman group, and they stayed that way all four years,” Offutt said.
It’s a group Episcopo is sad to leave after four years.
“I met my best friends here on the cross country team,” Episcopo said. “I’m going to miss them.”
Individually, Episcopo was named MVP of the state meet both her sophomore and senior years, and had the talent to catch the attention of Fairmont State cross country head coach Kaylyn Christopher.
“[Christopher] saw me at one of my races and talked to me about running there,” Episcopo said. “It sounded like a good opportunity.
“I didn’t pay attention to any other [schools] besides Fairmont State.”
Throughout her high school career, Episcopo came up big in the Polar Bears’ biggest moments.
“It was her drive and her competitiveness,” Offutt said. “Some girls practice hard and don’t race too well, and then some girls practice OK and race hard, always do well in the meets. That was Stella — when it came down to it, at the end of the year, regionals and states she always overperformed.”
Episcopo said she plans to major in nursing at Fairmont State, pursuing her dreams both academically and athletically.
“I think it’s great when these high school girls work hard for four years and then they’re rewarded with this opportunity, a financial opportunity to run,” Offutt said. “Especially when they stay in-state, smaller colleges — I think there’s a better success rate there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.