FAIRMONT — For someone with over 30 years of experience in his field and a lifetime of coaching wisdom, it might seem ill-suited to call Frank Skubis a “disciple” of anything.
Yet, that’s exactly what the long-time basketball coach would consider himself when it comes to basketball cybernetics and its founder, Stan Kellner.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Skubis said. “Still believe in it, still teach it. I was doing a clinic a few years ago down at Suncrest Middle School in Morgantown, and a coach named John Ellis was down there and he said it was really good watching somebody who could believe in something for over 30 years and still be teaching it.”
Skubis’ Yes, I Can Basketball Camp is preparing for their annual clinic next month, July 10-13, as the camp is reaching the quarter-century mark in its 25th iteration.
After all these years instructing youngsters in the game, Skubis, a former head coach at Clay-Battelle and a long-time assistant at Fairmont Senior, is still going strong.
“The program is called basketball cybernetics, and it’s the “Yes I Can” method,” Skubis said. “I got hooked up with the creator of basketball cybernetics, Stan Kellner, back in 1983. I saw the value of teaching the cybernetic way, or the Yes I Can way. I still have that desire to try to help young people play the game. I still love the game.”
All that time, Skubis has preached what Kellner coined as basketball cybernetics — an unusual name for a training method, but one that makes plenty of sense upon inspection. Cybernetics is defined as “the science of communication and control systems, in both machines and living things,” and when applied to basketball, you’ve got a system that emphasizes the mental component of an athlete’s game.
“The whole premise behind the cybernetics program is that when the mind talks, the body listens,” Skubis said. “There’s so many times where the young kids just don’t realize how important the brain is in sending messages to their muscles and having their muscles do what they want them to do. From observation and teaching over the years, kids find out that if they can master the concept, then they can do a lot more with their bodies.”
The cybernetic precepts started with Kellner, who Skubis met years ago, the two keeping frequent correspondence after Skubis adopted Kellner’s system as his own.
“I went up to Tiffin, Ohio, that’s where I met [Kellner],” Skubis said. “He’d invited me up there and I worked his basketball camp in Tiffin at Heidelberg College. He liked what he saw and he asked me to run camps in West Virginia. He came in and visited camps here in West Virginia and we talked regularly on the telephone. There was a lot of personal mentoring from him to me.”
Teaching alongside Skubis at the camp will be Jason Morris, another Fairmont Senior coach, as well as several high school players.
Skubis said he uses the same cybernetic lessons in his instructing at the high school level — and thought the high-schoolers coming to help out at the camp might learn a thing or two themselves.
“Bringing in the high school guys to help, maybe their shots will get better also,” Skubis said.
Shooting will be a focal point in this year’s camp, as the camp lasers-in on a skillset that Skubis has found lacking as of late.
“In the past, we’ve done all the essentials, we’ve tried to get a little bit of all the fundamentals in camp,” Skubis said. “This year, we’re going to hit the shooting aspect really hard. We’re going to keep the numbers down, we don’t want 100 kids in there because we want them to be able to get a lot of reps up and help them mechanically.
“They’ll apply the mental part and the mechanical part to perform better than they’d been performing. We also want to hit offensive principles — passing, cutting, how do you space, where do you set screens, how do you come off of screens, those kind of concepts.”
While there are plenty of summer camps for plenty of different sports, something Skubis highlighted about his Yes, I Can Basketball Camp is the realization of each athletes’ true potential, individualized for each of the campers.
“Something unique about the way we approach this — I look at other groups out there, and they guarantee to get kids to score 10, 12 more points, they’re going to make them All-Americans,” Skubis said. “What I do is just tell the kids if they apply the cybernetics program, if they apply the principles as we teach them, then you will find out what your true potential is.
“Most of the time one’s true playing potential is much higher than what they think it is. Kids who come in with an open mind also find out that everybody is not the next Michael Jordan either.”
Learning about your own strengths and weaknesses is something that can help the kids coming into camp for the long haul, outside of athletics. It’s a benefit that Skubis sees in the basketball cybernetics system as a whole.
“Once you start understanding how the brain and the body can work together, you can put that into anything that you’re doing. You can apply those principles to your math class, your English class. It’s not just basketball, you can apply it to life.”
“Goal setting, that’s a skill that can be learned. That’s part of the cybernetic program, being able to set goals and once you set those goals, how you go about having a plan to reach those goals. You can visualize what you want to accomplish, you learn how the mind talks, what your thinking process really is. I’ve found over the years that most of us aren’t aware of the things in our head actually steering us in the direction we go. Probably the biggest thing about the cybernetic program is after you learn about those things, you learn to trust yourself.
The Yes, I Can Basketball Camp will run from July 10-13, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is taking kids grades 4-12.
Interested parties can register for the Yes, I Can Clinic at the Skills by Skubis Facebook page, by texting Frank Skubis at 304-816-7982, or through email at fskubis@ma.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.