FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior Polar Bears cross country took their maiden voyage of the 2022 season Saturday at the St. Marys Autumn Classic. The Polar Bears girls finished eighth out of 17 teams, while the boys finished second out of 15 teams.
It was a good start for a boys team that had ranked sixth in Class-AA in RunWV.com’s preseason power rankings, and the Polar Bears edged out teams that ranked above them at St. Marys — cross-town rival East Fairmont, who came in third — and only fell behind Williamstown, the No. 1 ranked team in Class-A.
“I thought it went a little better than expected,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dayton McVicker said. “We had time goals for everybody, and they all seemed to run a little bit faster than I thought they would. I thought it was an excellent start to the season.”
It was even more of a welcome sign given the makeup of this year’s Polar Bears team.
Fairmont Senior has a trio of four-year runners — Devon Lemon, Griffin Thomas, and Tyler Morris — who all did well at the Autumn Classic. Thomas placed fifth overall, Lemon placed seventh, and Morris placed 19th.
But as for the other nine Polar Bears runners, they all made their debuts Saturday. Fairmont Senior counts eight freshmen among their ranks. While youth usually doesn’t lend itself to success, this group doesn’t appear to be usual.
Fairmont Senior’s Josiah Brannen and Landon Jones, both freshmen, placed within the Top 20 at St. Marys. The pair are two parts of a fleet-footed freshman class that could have the Polar Bears skipping over any possible down-years.
“We do have two freshman, Josiah Brannen and Landon Jones who have broken all of our workout records for freshman through the summer,” McVicker said. “So through the summer I was gaining confidence in them, I thought they were going to be very promising, and then they went out to Autumn Classic and ran over 40 seconds faster than we’ve ever had a high schooler debut with. That kind of validated to me that they’re going to make an immediate impact.”
The point totals paint the picture sufficiently, but Lemon and Thomas, two-thirds of the Polar Bears who had ran cross country in high school before Saturday, added their insight to their teammates’ fast start.
“They’re really talented,” Lemon said. “They’re much more talented than any of us were. I think they’re going to be really good in the future.”
“They have a lot of promise, already coming out of the gate from the first race,” Thomas said.
The Polar Bear seniors haven’t been silent admirers of their younger counterparts either — instead, they’ve taken it upon themselves to be extra coaches to them during practice, and their biggest fans during meets.
“It’s a unique situation,” McVicker said. “But we do have three very good team leaders who are seniors. They’ve been great at transitioning those guys up from middle school to high school.”
“At the end of the race — all of our seniors ran their best races of their lives — but the only thing they cared about was how good the freshmen ran. They were pumping them up, ‘You guys can catch us by the end of the year, you guys can beat us this year,’ they were all super excited for the young guys, they’re trying to make our top five as tight as possible.”
The senior’s own experience throughout their years of running may be informing their attitude coming into the new season.
“They’ve been on the other end of the spectrum too — when they were freshmen, they had a group of state champions grooming them for success and now they’re really enjoying being on the other side,” McVicker said. “They’ve done a really good job — I can’t speak highly enough about them, they make my life easier. They’re out there running with them everyday with nothing but positive reinforcement.”
“They have been very supportive,” Josiah Brannen said. “And they encourage us through every workout. They push us to our max.”
With state champions running alongside them when they were freshmen, now the Polar Bears’ elder statesmen are working to ensure they have state champions running alongside them now too, in their senior year.
“I’ve really put an emphasis on it this year,” Lemon said of helping his younger teammates. “Because we haven’t had a chance like this our whole career. I feel like it’s really good that we’re getting a lot of freshman right now to just leave our mark on the future of the program.”
