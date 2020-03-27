ROAD TO THE 2010 FINAL FOUR: A decade ago Wednesday, West Virginia took the fourth step on its run to the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA Tournament, beating No. 2 Kentucky, 73-66, before 22,497 fans in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
We take you back 10 years now, to an improbable hero leading an improbable team to the Final Four.
MORGANTOWN – It was, by far, the greatest moment of the Bob Huggins’ era at West Virginia University, a moment frozen in time for all whom were there or took part.
“Take Me Home, Country Roads” had its greatest meaning, for it had brought Huggins back home and now, in the aftermath of upsetting his friend, John Calipari, and the glittering legacy of the Kentucky basketball nation, he spoke about it.
“The first day I was here, I told them I came back to win a national championship,” Huggins said. “I came back to win it for the university, having played there, and for the great people of our state.”
And now it seemed like an unimaginable reality, for this was a team without blue bloods destroying the very foundation upon the Bluegrass state’s basketball lore had been built from back in the days of Adolph Rupp.
But if the celebration that ensued after the final buzzer went off and the ticket to Indianapolis was stamped for a meeting with yet another program bathed in blue, Duke, would go far into the night, it was not as a reflection upon the team that was the West Virginia Mountaineers as was the events leading up to this game.
WVU had beaten Washington in a sloppy affair without its starting guard, Truck Bryant, who had broken his foot and decided it would rely on a reserve redshirt junior guard, Joe Mazzulla, a cagey street fighter out of Rhode Island.
He was playing all year off the bench with a surgically repaired shoulder and averaged just 2.2 points per game.
This was supposed to be the anchor that would drag WVU down. Joe Mazzuilla vs. Kentucky’s All-American guard John Walls.
C’mon. No contest … or so it was intimated in the pregame hype.
Mazzulla remembers it well and talked about it freely recently in Mike Casazza’s podcast on 247Sports.com. Casazza brought up that in the pregame press conference when someone asked him if he had ever started a game.
The question got under his skin.
“I remember that,” he said. “After being in the game for as long as I have been as a coach now, you develop a different kind of respect for what the media is trying to do. But I remember when Truck went down. At the time the media wasn’t playing the story that was right. They were playing the idea that the starting point guard had gone down and the backup had to come in. Can he do it?
“I was going like ‘Guys, this is like my fourth year of college basketball.’ They asked me ‘have you ever started a game? They asked me are you nervous playing a big game?’”
They didn’t know Joe Mazzulla, a kid who had fought and scrapped his way to this moment. They had completely forgotten his performance against Duke two years earlier.
“I was like, No, I’ve never played in a big game before,” he recalled. “I mean, I was player of the game when we played Duke in the East Regional two years before that. Yeah, I’ve never played in a big game before.
“That’s a little bit of the town I’m from. I could have answered it a little bit better but at the same time I enjoy having fun with people.”
He had fun with Duke in that East Regional, coming off the bench to play 31 minutes and score 13 points with eight assists, and grabbing 11 rebounds. He and Joe Alexander, who scored 22 and also had 11 rebounds, engineered that upset.
Mazzulla was juiced for this challenge against Kentucky and the nation’s media had thrown in front of him and responded with the game of his life. He scored 17 points, had three assists and was a huge part of a harassing defense that took the 3-point shot out of the Kentucky game, the Wildcats missing their first 20 tries from 3 and finishing with just 4 of 32.
This was how I described Mazzulla’s day against Kentucky:
Mazzulla dashed uncontested to the rim for several easy baskets. When he was out of the game, he was on all fours in front of the bench slamming the court in encouragement.
The pregame build-up turned into a circus. If they weren’t focusing on the role Mazzulla would play they turned to Huggins and Calipari and their long relationship.
It was here where Huggins brought out one of his favorite stories about the relationship they have, the story of the near fatal heart attack he had at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in 2002.
EMTs were called to the scene and revived Huggins and put him into an ambulance. As they rushed to the hospital, as Huggins tells the tale, the EMT working on him informed him that he was Calipari’s nephew.
At the time, Huggins was 5-0 against Calipari, which led the nephew to offer Huggins this bit of encouragement:
“Don’t worry, I’m not going to let you die until Cal beats you once.”
It would not be in this game.
This was a great Kentucky team, led by Wall and DeMarcus Cousins and with another future NBA fixture Patrick Patterson facing West Virginia, a school who at the time, had sent only Joe Alexander to the NBA since Lowes Moore had gone there through the NBA draft in 1980.
The air inside the Carrier Dome was tense when play started and the game was close and physical, but it also was bizarre. As noted, Kentucky missed its first 20 3s, all eight it took in the first half.
Well, in the first half WVU made eight of its 15 3s – four of them from Butler – yet somehow went 0 for 16 from 2-point range, a statistic you could not make up.
And each time Butler canned a 3, he yelled at the crowd and pointed derisively at his chest.
The Mountaineers went into the locker room with a 28-26 lead. The offenses regained their feel in the second half but Kentucky never could match the intensity that Mazzulla implanted into the Mountaineers in his first start of the season.
It was an intensity that allowed them to win a game despite Kentucky taking 67 shots to WVU’s 52 and totally dominating the boards with 51 rebounds to just 36 for WVU, grabbing off 24 offensive rebounds to just 10 for WVU.
The scene was wild after the final buzzer went off.
“Final Four! Final Four!” chanted the WVU fans as the players took their spot at half court, Butler standing there, his hand cupped to his ear as the roar got louder and louder.
Moments later, Huggins took the microphone.
“I talked about it being special,” Huggins told the crowd. “Two more and it will be really special.”
Two more, but Duke was next.
