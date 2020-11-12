MORGANTOWN — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins reached back into Ohio for his first signing for the 2021-22 academic year, landing guard Seth Wilson out of Lorain, Ohio. Huggins is expected to sign another Ohioan — Kobe Johnson of Canton McKinley in Ohio — later this week.
Wilson has a distinction that few others have, ranking second in freshman scoring at St. Mary’s-St. Vincent’s in Akron, Ohio. No. 1 is LeBron James.
Wilson is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who last year led Lorain to the OHSAA distract championship before falling to St. Edward High in the regional semifinal.
He averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game.
“Seth is an outstanding shooter, who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players,” Huggins said in a release. “He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt.”
Wilson averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists as a sophomore at St. Mary’s-St. Vincent’s. He started on two teams that reached the OHSAA state championship games, winning the Division II crown in 2018 and reaching the Division I final in 2019. Wilson scored a game-high 19 points in a state championship loss to Cincinnati Moeller, WVU guard Deuce McBride’s school.
Johnson, who plans to announce his signing on Thursday evening at Canton McKinley, averaged 18.8 points with 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists while hitting 49 percent of field goal attempts last year. That led the Canton McKinley to its first district title since 2016 and put him on the All-Ohio first team, the only junior so honored.
West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach Mike Carey took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to pronounce it “a GREAT day for our program” as he announced the signing of four players for the 2021-22 season.
The four players are Messiah Hunter (Hopewell, Va./TPLS Christian Academy), Ja’Naiya “JJ” Quinerly (Norfolk, Va./Taylor High School), Wynter Rogers (Little Rock, Ark./Little Rock Christian Academy) and Emma Shumate (Dresden, Ohio/Newark High School).
“I am thrilled that Emma, JJ, Messiah and Wynter are joining our program,” Carey said in a press release. “They are all high-level players that are skilled, tough and extremely competitive. They make our roster better, and all four have bright futures. I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together. This is a great day for our program.”
Hunter is a 6-foot-2 forward who plays for TPLS Christian Academy and is rated a four-star prospect by Prospects Nation and is ranked at the No 58 player in this year’s class by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. She averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game on her way to earning NACA First-Team honors.
Quinerly averaged 17.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 5.0 assists per game at Taylor High.
Taylor is a four-star prospect, according to Prospects Nation, who was rated the No. 106th player nationally by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. In three years at Little Rock Christain she averaged 19 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game.
Shumate is another four-star prospect who was ranted the No 44 player in the country by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. She is listed as the No. 59 player nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz.
West Virginia’s gymnastics team added signees Brooke Alban and Anna Leigh, according to coach Jason Butts.
Alban joins the Mountaineers from Frederick, Maryland, where she is a four-year level 10 gymnast for the Frederick Gymnastics Club, which is the same club that graduates Carly Galpin and Julia Merwin this year.
Alban was a 2019 Junior Olympics National Championships qualifier,
Leigh comes out of St. Michael, Minnesota, where she is a four-yard level 10 gymnast who twice has qualified for the Junior Olympics National Championships. She most recently won the beam and finished second in the all-around in the 2019 Reginal 4 Championships.
West Virginia’s golf team has signed Todd Duncan and Max Green for the 2021-22 academic year.
Duncan stays in his home state as he attends Shady Spring High. He is a two-time West Virginia Junior Amateur champion, the first player to win back-to-back since 1988. He also won the West Virginia Boys Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.
Green, a native of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is ranked as the No. 2 junior golfer in South Carolina by the South Carola Junior Golf Association and as the No. 3 junior golfer in North and South Carolina by the Carolinas Golf Association.
