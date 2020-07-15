FAIRMONT — To a degree, the start of the new era was just like that of the end of the old for North Marion High boys’ basketball.
First-year coach Steven Harbert and his staff were fully prepped for the task at hand, just as former head coach Chris Freeman and his staff, which included Harbert, had been four months earlier. The players, under Harbert’s direction, were anxious to hit the court, again just as they had been four months earlier under Freeman’s watch.
On both occasions, be it last Tuesday or four months ago on Thursday, March 12, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spoiled the moment. Last Tuesday spoiled the team’s long-awaited return to practice while unceremoniously delaying Harbert’s head coaching debut. And that fateful day back in March robbed the Huskies of a potential state tournament bid while unjustly ultimately serving as Freeman’s retirement send off.
That’s where the similarities bridging the end of Freeman’s coaching tenure and the start of Harbert’s ends, however. The Huskies will always be left to ponder what could’ve been in that regional co-final in March had their season not been wiped away. But on Tuesday, they got the full picture of what last Tuesday would’ve been had the county not temporarily shut down the three-week practice period, as they finally returned to the court.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since last year when regionals got canceled,” said rising junior guard Tariq Miller. “I can’t wait to see what we have this year while bringing all the guys back to have some fun.”
Tuesday’s practice marked both the first time the Huskies have been in the gym at North Marion High this summer.
“It’s going to be energetic and it’s going to be fast. Our tempo is going to be high, our energy is going to be high,” Harbert said. “We’re gonna compete everyday and we’re going to instill toughness in this team.”
Tuesday was the beginning of that process for North Marion as it enters the 2020-21 season on the heels of one of the most successful years in program history. The 2019-20 Huskies accrued a 19-5 overall record — which were the second most wins in a single season in program history — and reached a fourth-consecutive Class AA regional co-final before the season was abruptly cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That ‘19-20 version of the Huskies, however, is likely gone for good considering Freeman’s retirement as well as the graduations of star guard Gunner Murphy, starting forward Michael Garrett, and top reserves Ethan Darden and Logan Baker.
Murphy’s talent and overall presence, in combination with Garrett and rising senior forward Praise Chukwudozie, was the nucleus of the team’s identity and on-court methodology. Freeman tailored the team’s offense to that Murphy-Garrett-Chukwudozie trio — the Huskies blended motion offense principles with a deliberate style of attack predicated on exploiting mismatches in the half court, while also hunting ample chances to push the pace in transition.
And defensively, the Huskies toggled between man, zone and pressure schemes centered around that frontline trio to cage in opponents with their absurd overall length. The team’s entire make-up and play style last season was entrenched in a sort of confident and vetted maturity.
“Last year we had guys who could slow down and execute sets and specific things,” Harbert said. “I’m personally more of an up-tempo guy, but you have to coach to your kids.”
This year’s Huskies, however, project to be light in the areas of experience and establishment. Three starters are likely to be back in Chukwudozie, Miller and feisty 2-guard Cruz Tobin, but outside of that trio, there’s no other player on the roster that has logged many varsity minutes, a byproduct of the thin rotation Freeman used last season in which Darden and Baker were the only reserves who got regular minutes.
“That’s going to be the big focus right now. Our goal is going to be to try to develop depth,” Harbert said. “With the way that we’re gonna have to play, we have to have depth.”
Ideally, that depth — which could be born out of the additions of kids who are basketball newcomers but good overall athletes, according to Harbert — is a piece of a new-look on-court style that revolves around non-stop energy, frenetic activity and unyielding toughness.
“We’re going to be small — we’re going to be guard-orientated and obviously that’s going to dictate what we do scheme-wise this year,” Harbert said, “but we’re also going to have to be a lot more physical and just tougher.”
None of Chukwudozie, Miller nor Tobin are the type of players who are going to replicate Murphy’s scoring or overall shot creation burden. They all have their individual traits as players — Chukwudozie as a devastating combo of length, athleticism and versatility, Miller as an explosive and adaptable guard, and Tobin as a fiery glue guy — but they aren’t the undeniable, one-man offense types Murphy was.
They’re better suited as athletic workers slotted into a larger team-wide picture. Even so, all three will be expected to handle an uptick in responsibility — Miller, for example, said he’s been prepping for that by honing his jumper.
“I’m going to try to do as much as I can…just whatever I can to help us win,” Miller said. “If I got to step up for us, then I’m gonna step up.”
