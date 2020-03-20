Huskies grind to quality finish in '19-20, eye next year

RACHEL – The 2019-20 season was always going to be the ultimate gut check for North Marion High, a constant challenge of just how much could be achieved by the select few.
Throughout the season, North’s roster numbers dwindled, but, in the end, its accomplishments never did as the Huskies rallied to produce big results, with NMHS pushing its way back into the Top 10 of the Class AA state tournament standings after a two-year hiatus. All told, North’s band of 10 total wrestlers and six state qualifiers tallied 59.5 points at February’s state tournament in Huntington to finish eighth overall in the Class AA standings.
“Overall, I thought it was a really successful season,” said North Marion second-year coach Brooks Russell. “We continued to improve throughout the entire season and that’s pretty much from a coaching standpoint all you can ask for. I thought we wrestled our best at the state tournament this year.”
North Marion’s 10-man roster earned six state tournament qualifiers in senior Beau Bearden, juniors Garrett Conaway, Hunter Kuhn and Austin Liggett and sophomores Carter Hamilton and Brody Hess. They spurred the Huskies to a sixth-place finish at the Class AA/A Region I Tournament, with Hess, Bearden and Kuhn all finishing in the Top 3 and Conaway claiming the team’s lone regional championship with a 3-2 decision in the 195-pound title bout.
The six representatives the Huskies took to the state tournament hit a series of early snags in their brackets, falling into the consolations early. Out of the six only Conaway advanced to the championship semifinals, where he eventually took a hard-luck 4-2 decision loss of his own. But in a season in Rachel that was all about beating the odds, North Marion was conditioned to respond, to grind.
That’s not easy.
Combined, North’s six wrestlers compiled an 11-4 record in their respective consolation brackets, with Bearden and Conaway going 4-0 and 2-0, respectively, after falling into the consoles to earn a pair of third-place finishes in the 132-pound and 195-pound classes, respectively. Bearden, facing the end of his NMHS career on four separate occasions in the consoles, ticked off a win by pin and three decision victories, including two against opponents he lost to during the regular season. Conaway, meanwhile, won a pair of decisions on his way to third, outscoring his two opponents a combined 7-0.
Along with the third-place finishes for Conaway and Bearden, Kuhn rallied to a fourth-place state tournament finish in the 138-pound class after going 3-1 in the consolation bracket to complete the team’s scoring.
“I thought all of them wrestled well in all of their matches,” Russell said of the Huskies’ state tournament performance. “There were a couple of others who wanted to place but didn’t quite get to where they wanted to be, but that’ll be a driver for the offseason.”
As North Marion enters the offseason with an eye out for next season, the Huskies will graduate three wrestlers in Bearden, Kaden Pavalok and Bryson Satterfield. Conaway and Kuhn will headline the returners as seniors with back-to-back state tournament finishes after Conaway took a sixth-place finish while Kuhn nabbed fifth two seasons ago as sophomores.
Liggett is also projected to return as a senior cornerstone, with Zane Bland also slated to return as the Huskies’ senior heavyweight. Hess and Hamilton, the lone two sophomores on this year’s squad, will return as juniors with aspirations for repeat state tournament appearances and possible place-finishes, while Tyler Curry is also projected back after competing as the team’s only freshman this season.
“It’s definitely huge,” Russell said of the returning talent. “Along with Garrett and Hunter, Austin Liggett is coming back as a really strong wrestler, and Brody Hess placed last year and didn’t quite get there this year – all of those guys, if they put some work in in the offseason, they can come back and definitely be hammers.”
