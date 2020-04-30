Is a rifleman an athlete?

MORGANTOWN — A few years back, I posed in this space what seemed to be a rather straightforward question, that being whether a hot dog was a sandwich or if it holds its own unique place in the culinary world.
That boiled over into a long lasting online discussion that threatened to become heated in bar rooms across the area there were strong proponents on both sides of the issue.
Strangely, this came back to mind during a ZOOM media call with West Virginia’s rifle coach Jonathan Hammond, for as he spoke, he continuously referred to his team members as “athletes.”
Which led me to muse whether, indeed, such competitors are athletes or members of a different genre of competition.
As strong as the gun culture is in West Virginia and as successful as the WVU rifle team has been over the years with 19 NCAA championships, it seemed to be as important a distinction as whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not.
It sent me scrambling online for the definition of an athlete.
“A person who is trained or skilled in exercises, sports, or games requiring physical strength, agility, or stamina,” wrote Merriam-Webster, which has been offering up definitions since 1828.
That would seem to suggest that, perhaps, collegiate marksmen hold a place of their own in this world of ours, rather than falling into the catchall category of “athlete.”
But we had not gone far enough, for Hammond, who owns six NCAA titles of his own, obviously disagrees with that definition, so we grilled him to see if his team members were athletes in the traditional sense.
“I don’t know if I have a definition of an athlete.” Hammond said. “You go further, people playing chess, people playing video games and stuff like that. What I would say about our guys, though, is that there definitely is a physical component to what they do and I don’t think people recognize that as much.”
In other words, because it comes on a bun, not two pieces of bread, is a hot dog really different than a sandwich?
“They are putting their body into different physical positions. Take the standing position, for example. They are trying to stand completely still for hours and hours at a time. I think I would challenge anyone to stand in a position with a 15-pound rifle … anyone who goes out and hunts and finds a tree to prop it on or sits in a deer stand, they are there for hours.
“Anyone who comes into our range and picks up a rifle and feels the weight of it, aims it or has it in their hands for like five minutes, says ‘Oh, this is kind of heavy’ or says that it’s kind of tiring and hands it back.
“Our sport is more about muscle stabilization. It’s not the explosive aspect we think of when we think of athletes running and jumping. It’s a more of a yoga side, but they have to have good core strength. They have to have good strength in their back. They have to have good balance.
“Not only are they standing their with a rifle, but they are trying to stand completely still, not for just five or 10 minutes but for an air rifle match of an hour and 50 minutes and the smallbore match is two hours.
“The physical component is pretty important.”
It’s so important that a couple of days a week they do strength and conditioning geared around muscle stabilization, focusing on all the little muscles from the feet all the way up through the legs and the hips and especially in the core and the back.
“Then there’s the mental aspect,” Hammond said.
Hammond wouldn’t go so far as to compare them to marathon runners, but he saw a similarity.
“Marathon runners don’t have the same explosive aspect as sprinters do because they run for two hours while sprinters run for 10 or 20 seconds, but people wouldn’t say marathon runners aren’t athletes,” Hammond said. “They don’t look as physically imposing as the sprinter, but they are doing their event for hours and hours and are have more endurance.”
Rifle competitors are more on the endurance side of the scale. They shoot for four hours or so during a match.
“To have that mental endurance, focus and concentration for that long … anyone knows if they have to sit a four-hour final exam they are pretty exhausted at the end of it, now take that four-hour final standing on one leg and standing completely still you find out you are mentally exhausted and physically exhausted,” Hammond said.
Looking for comparisons? Think of free throw shooting for that amount of time in basketball. Think you want to be around when Derek Culver has a rifle in his hands trying to hit a tiny target?
“Every sport has a huge mental part. A quarterback has to be very mentally focused. And there’s the endurance aspect. You can’t just let the mind wander. Your inner thought and inner dialogue have to be on point all the time. We do a lot of mindfulness training to control our thoughts, direct our thoughts and be able to recognize distracting thoughts,” Hammond said.
Closest to rifle may well be golf or tennis.
“Golf and tennis are somewhat relatable,” Hammond said. “During a tennis match you are out there with your own thoughts, not talking to anyone, you are just in your own head.
“There’s a lot of golfers out there who don’t look athletic, but walking 18 holes day after day, then after being out there for four hours going back to the practice range for two hours takes a lot out of you. I know for me after walking 18 holes of golf I’m pretty tired.
“Tiger Woods probably changed the way golf is viewed, but there’s a lot of golfers who you would say ‘Oh, they’re not an athlete’ if you met them on the street, but they are for their sport. Their body is conditioned for their particular sport.”
So, is a college shooter an athlete? Is an Olympic shooter an athlete?
Is a hot dog a sandwich?
That’s something you can take a bite out of today.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.